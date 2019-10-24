More than 700 runners from 20 states have registered for this weekend's second annual Cape May Hallowed Half Marathon.
The event begins Friday with a free kids run called "The Herndon Brothers Memorial Kids Run" on the Cape May Promenade. It's honoring the widows of Chris and Michael Herndon, Lower Cape May Regional High School graduates who both passed away earlier this year.
Later Friday, the Nemours 5K race will start at 8 p.m. All proceeds from that race go toward the Nemours Children Cancer Fund. Last year's event raised $2,000.
The 13.1-mile Hallowed Half Marathon starts at 7:30 a.m. Saturday in front of the Grand Hotel on the beachfront and finishes at the same spot after taking runners through Cape May, West Cape May and Cape May Point.
More information can be found at CapeMayRunning.co.
