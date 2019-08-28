Showboat Atlantic City will now host the Ultimate Gaming Championship’s Halo Classic Sept. 6-8.
The esports tournament previously moved from Bally’s Atlantic City to the Adrian Phillips Ballroom in Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall to accommodate an increase in the number of participants.
Teams of professional and amateur gamers will gather in Showboat’s Bourbon Room to play in a 4 vs. 4, double-elimination tournament for the first-person shooter “Halo 3.” They’ll compete for a $58,000 prize pool.
The Halo Classic Atlantic City will also give spectators a chance to meet competitors, check out gamer gear and accessories and play laser tag.
There will also be open stations for attendees to play video games.
— Ahmad Austin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.