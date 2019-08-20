The 14th annual Hammer Row, a 4-mile race for doubles crews, is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. Thursday at Seaview Harbor beach in Egg Harbor Township.
Competitors will row from the Seaview Harbor beach, located between Ocean City and Longport, past the Longport Bridge to the intracoastal waterway to Margate and back.
Atlantic City's Kyle Deroo and Vince Granese won the race last year in 35 minutes, 44 seconds.
Last year's race featured 38 doubles crews in Van Duyne surfboats. The paddleboard division had 12 competitors.
