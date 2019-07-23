Hammonton defeated host Absecon 7-6 in a game shortened to five innings due to rain on Tuesday to clinch their Atlantic County Baseball League best-of-three first-round playoff series 2-0.
ACBL president Yogi Hiltner stated Wednesday that the league rule states that a five-inning game is official if it can't be completed. Hiltner said that the rule is the same as in the Major Leagues, and that it pertains to ACBL league games and playoffs. He said that no decision on whether to continue the game needed to be made.
Hammonton (15-11), the third seed, travels to second-seeded Northfield on Monday for an ACBL playoff semifinal game at 7 p.m. Absecon (8-17) was the No. 6 seed.
Hammonton went up 7-1, but Absecon scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning on Matt Allen's two-run homer and Jimmy Versage's three-run shot.
Hammonton's Stanton Tentnowski singled and doubled, and Junior Mejia hit a two-run double.
Northfield 5, Ventnor 2: Nick Ezzi hit a grand slam for visiting and third-seeded Northfield (18-8), which won the best-of-three series 2-0.
Ezzi's grand slam in the fourth inning made it 5-0. Jack Loefflad went 2 for 3 with an RBI, and JJ Swetkowski was 2 for 3.
Winning pitcher Jared Kacso went six innings, giving up two hits and no runs, with six strikeouts and no walks.
Ventnor scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh. Northfield reliever Ethan Mesey, the team's third pitcher, came in with the bases loaded and recorded two straight strikeouts to end it.
Ventnor's Nate Wallace pitched a complete game and was 1 for 3. Ventnor (1-24) was the seventh seed.
Margate Green Wave-Ocean City postponed: Tuesday's game was postponed due to rain, and it will be played at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Margate.
The fourth-seeded Green Wave (12-12) leads the best-of-three series 1-0. Fifth-seeded Ocean City (11-14) will be the host team, but its field is unplayable.
