Hammonton High School is back where it belongs.
The Atlantic County school will rejoin the Cape-Atlantic League in 2020-21 for all sports except football. The Blue Devils, like every other CAL school, plays in the West Jersey Football League. Hammonton was one of the CAL’s six founding members when the league began in 1949.
“We’re back home,” Hammonton athletic director Marni Parks said Friday.
Hammonton left the CAL for the Tri-County Conference in 2014. At the time, Blue Devils officials said the move to Tri-County would result in reduced travel to games. In 2014, the CAL’s football schedule was also in a constant state of flux.
But the travel benefits did not materialize, and any football issues were resolved because the CAL, like the Tri-County and every other league in South Jersey, is now part of the WJFL.
“We thought travel was going to be better,” Parks said. “But traffic was a nightmare.”
Parks said the Blue Devils have been mulling a return to the CAL for the past year, but the move back unfolded quickly this fall. She said the Blue Devils received permission from the Tri-County Conference schools to leave and have been accepted back into the CAL by that league’s schools. The Hammonton Board of Education approved the move Thursday night.
“Everything fell into place,” she said.
Parks said many of the school’s older sports fans wanted to renew Hammonton’s rivalries with schools such as Mainland Regional, Ocean City, Egg Harbor Township and Absegami.
The move will also allow Hammonton athletes to compete against people they grew up playing youth and travel sports against.
“We’re excited,” Parks said. “It’s going to be challenging for money for our programs. The Tri-County is awesome, but we’re home.”
