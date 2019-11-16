Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Atlantic County school will rejoin the Cape-Atlantic League in 2020-21 for all sports except football. The Blue Devils, like every other CAL school, plays in the West Jersey Football League.
Hammonton was one of the CAL’s six founding members when the league began in 1949.
Sign up for MORNING KICKSTART plus other valuable EMAIL NEWSLETTERS and never miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
VIEW & SUBSCRIBE HERE
“We’re back home,” Hammonton athletic director Marni Parks said Friday.
Hammonton left the CAL for the Tri-County Conference in 2014. At the time, Blue Devils officials said the move to Tri-County would result in reduced travel to games. In 2014, the CAL’s football schedule was also in a constant state of flux.
But the travel benefits did not materialize, and any football issues were resolved because the CAL, like the Tri-County and every other league in South Jersey, is now part of the WJFL.
“We thought travel was going to be better,” Parks said. “But traffic was a nightmare.”
Parks said the Blue Devils have been mulling a return to the CAL for the past year, but the move back unfolded quickly this fall.
She said the Blue Devils received permission from the Tri-County Conference schools to leave and have been accepted back into the CAL by that league’s schools. The Hammonton Board of Education approved the move Thursday night.
“Everything fell into place,” she said.
Parks said many of the school’s older sports fans wanted to renew Hammonton’s rivalries with schools such as Mainland Regional, Ocean City, Egg Harbor Township and Absegami.
The move also will allow Hammonton athletes to compete against people they grew up playing with and against in youth and travel sports.
“We’re excited,” Parks said. “It’s going to be challenging for money for our programs. The Tri-County is awesome, but we’re home.”
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
110919_spt_hammonton 27
110919_spt_hammonton 26
110919_spt_hammonton 28
110919_spt_hammonton 22
110919_spt_hammonton 21
110919_spt_hammonton 20
110919_spt_hammonton 30
110919_spt_hammonton 5
110919_spt_hammonton 9
110919_spt_hammonton 17
110919_spt_hammonton 4
110919_spt_hammonton 12
110919_spt_hammonton 7
110919_spt_hammonton 19
110919_spt_hammonton 11
110919_spt_hammonton 14
110919_spt_hammonton 13
110919_spt_hammonton 6
110919_spt_hammonton 15
110919_spt_hammonton 16
110919_spt_hammonton 10
110919_spt_hammonton 8
110919_spt_hammonton 18
110919_spt_hammonton 1
110919_spt_hammonton 3
110919_spt_hammonton 2
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.