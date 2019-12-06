Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
HAMMONTON — Ryan Barts knows nothing is given to a Hammonton High School football player.
Hammonton (10-2) has won nine straight and is ranked No. 9 in The Press Elite 11. Hammonton features one of the state’s best running backs in junior Jaiden Abrams, who has rushed for 1,713 yards.
Senior wide receiver/running back/defensive back Caleb Nartey has sparked the Blue Devils in their three postseason wins with three rushing and two receiving touchdowns.
The Blue Devils winning streak began the week after the Shawnee loss when they beat Holy Spirit 18-7 on Sept. 27.
“We had some soul searching to do (after the Shawnee loss),” Hammonton coach Jim Raso said. “The kids rallied together. There was a lot of questions going into Holy Spirit, which the kids were able to answer. We look back to the (Shawnee) game as something that started our whole season in the direction we wanted to go.”
Shawnee (9-3) is one of the state’s premier programs and ranked No. 6 in the Elite 11. The Renegades have won eight sectional titles and lost to Long Branch 20-17 in last year’s Regional Championship game.
Shawnee this season relies on senior linebacker Matt Papa, who has made 135 tackles and forced four fumbles.
Hammonton and Shawnee are located a few miles from each other. The two schools have developed a rivalry the past few seasons.
Shawnee beat Hammonton 41-6 in the 2017 South Jersey Group IV title game. While Hammonton beat the Renegades 21-17 in a 2018 regular season game.
“We have a lot of respect for Shawnee for what they’ve been able to accomplish over the years,” Raso said. ‘They’ve been the king of Group IV in South Jersey. You want to be on top? You have to beat the top dog and that’s what they are.”
Both teams have grown and matured since they met this September.
Abrams missed that game with a concussion. Blue Devils linebacker and running back Keyshun Clayton also missed the game because was not yet eligible after he transferred from Overbrook.
Shawnee sophomore quarterback Matt Welsey completed 11 of 17 passes for 172 yards in the win. Renegades running back Jake Barnett rushed for two touchdowns. Hammonton had a couple of scoring chances it failed to convert.
The Blue Devils want to play a cleaner game Saturday.
“We have to take care of the football and get some turnovers,” Raso said. “If we can do that, hopefully we’ll have a shot going into the fourth quarter and then anything can happen.”
