Hammonton's Jaiden Abrams #25 brakes free past Holy Spirit's Michael Weaver #31 during the first half high school football game at Hammonton High School Friday Sept 27,2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Holy Spirit's Patrick Smith #4 brakes free from Hammonton's Kyle Vandever #1 during the first half high school football game at Hammonton High School Friday Sept 27,2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Holy Spirit's Elijah Gray #24 pushed out by Hammonton's Andrew Ryker #10 during the first half high school football game at Hammonton High School Friday Sept 27,2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Holy Spirit's Michael Weaver #31, right brakes up a pass attempts to Hammonton's Caleb Nartey #2, left during the first half high school football game at Hammonton High School Friday Sept 27,2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
HAMMONTON — The Hammonton High School football team revived its tradition of excellence with its biggest regular-season win in years Friday night.
Jaiden Abrams rushed 29 times for 226 yards and a touchdown as the Blue Devils stunned Holy Spirit 18-7 in a West Jersey Football League Royal Division game. Holy Spirit (2-2) is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11.
The Blue Devils kept things simple on offense. They threw just three passes. If Abrams wasn’t running straight ahead, quarterback Ryan Barts (10 carries for 49 yards) was faking a handoff and running around the end for critical yardage.
“That was old-school Hammonton football,” Blue Devils coach Jim Raso said.
Hammonton (2-2) also made big plays on defense. Senior defensive back Deryk Banks intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble. Caleb Narty recovered a fumble for Hammonton, and A.J. Ryker made two tackles for losses.
Hammonton never trailed.
Abrams, who showed why he’s one of the state’s top running backs, set up the Blue Devils’ first score with a 72-yard run to give Hammonton the ball at the Spirit 4-yard line. One play later, Narty scored on a 2-yard run to put Hammonton up 6-0 with 6 minutes, 19 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Blue Devils made it 12-0 on an Abrams’ 2-yard run in the second quarter. Abrams set up his own score with a 52-yard run.
“They’re dangerous big-play team,” Raso said of Spirit. “It was nice to get that lead. We were bending a little bit on defense, but we got our turnovers.”
Spirit’s offense, which scored more than 50 points in each of its last two games, showed some life in the third quarter.
The Spartans scored on the first possession of the second half as Trevor Cohen threw a 21-yard pass to Elijah Steward.
But Hammonton responded with its best possession in years.
The Blue Devils drove 72 yards in 14 plays to take an 18-7 lead. Barts scored on a 9-yard run with 11:53 left in the game. All of the plays were runs except one. Barts completed an 18-yard pass to tight end Hunter MacDuff on third- and-11 to extend the drive.
As the final minutes ticked off the clock, the Hammonton student section and cheerleaders sang “Sweet Caroline” and celebrated. A Hammonton student raced the length of the bleachers with the school flag.
While his teammates celebrated after the game, Abrams stood quietly.
“I’m thankful for this win,” he said. “I am very tired. I love this team. The blocking — it’s just the blocking for me.”
Few public schools in South Jersey can match Hammonton’s tradition of success. But they haven’t had many nights like Friday lately. The Blue Devils reached the South Jersey Group IV final in 2017, but they haven’t had a winning season since 2015. They were 3-7 last year.
