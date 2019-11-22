HAMMONTON — Hammonton High School's football team ended its decade-long championship drought Friday night.
The top-seeded Blue Devils (10-2) won their first sectional title since 2009, earning the Central Jersey Group IV crown with a 28-12 victory over second-seeded Jackson Memorial (8-3) before a roaring crowd.
The Blue Devils, ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11, will meet South Jersey champion Shawnee in a regional championship game on a date to be determined.
Hammonton endured three straight losing seasons before this year's special run.
"This is all we wanted for you guys," coach Jim Raso told the players after the game. "From where we were last year to this, it's just unbelievable."
Junior running back Jaiden Abrams rushed for 105 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead the Blue Devils to their ninth straight win.
Senior Ryan Barts threw two TD passes. A swarming defense held a potent Jackson in check for most of the game, except for a pair of TD passes from Lonnie Cebulski to wide receiver Zack Novak.
"This means so much to us," Abrams said. "We worked so hard in the offseason, and it all paid off. I love these guys. We couldn't have done this without everybody."
Hammonton scored on three straight possessions, including a pair of Abrams TDs, to take a 21-0 halftime lead.
The Blue Devils snapped a scoreless tie late in the first quarter, when Barts fired a 22-yard TD pass to Abrams on a fourth-and-10 play. A Jackson Memorial defender appeared to be in position for an interception, but the pass bounced off his fingertips, and Abrams was there for the carom.
"I have no idea how I made that play," Abrams said. "I saw the ball tip off his hands, and I just grabbed it with one hand and held on."
The Blue Devils worked more fourth-down magic on their next series. On fourth-and-3 from the Jaguars' 19, Barts hit wide-open senior wide receiver Hunter MacDuff for a TD with 8 minutes, 1 second left in the first half.
Abrams capped a 14-play, 66-yard drive with a 12-yard TD run with 31.7 seconds remaining in the first half while a large crowd of Hammonton fans stomped on the metal bleachers and cheered.
Sophomore cornerback and place-kicker Andrew Ryker also played huge role helping the Blue Devils gain the early momentum.
In addition to kicking three extra points, Ryker set up Hammonton's second TD by charging into the backfield to block a punt. He also halted Jackson's opening possession by dropping Jaguars star running back Will Towns for a 5-yard loss on fourth down.
Jackson cut Hammonton's lead to 21-6 on Cebulski's 32-yard TD toss to Novak, but the Blue Devils wasted no time in regaining the momentum. Abrams burst through a hole, broke two tackles and galloped into the end zone for a 30-yard TD that put the Blue Devils up 28-6.
The Jaguars staged an impressive fourth-quarter rally, cutting the lead to 28-12 and reaching the Blue Devils' 2 late in the game, but Hammonton forced a pair of incompletions to clinch the win.
"This was just a great day for the kids and the coaches," Raso said. "But we're not done yet."
Note: Before the game, Hammonton held a moment of silence in memory of 10-year-old Micah Tennant, an Atlantic City resident who died Wednesday from a gunshot wound sustained Nov. 15 at Pleasantville High School during the Camden-Pleasantville Central Jersey Group II semifinal. The game was resumed Wednesday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, with Camden winning 22-0. The Panthers will next play Cedar Creek for the title Nov. 30 at Cedar Creek.
Jackson Memorial - 0 0 6 6 - 12
Hammonton - 7 14 0 7 - 28
FIRST QUARTER
H - Abrams 22 pass from Barts. (Ryker kick)
SECOND QUARTER
H - MacDuff 19 pass from Barts. (Ryker kick)
H - Abrams 12 run. (Ryker kick)
THIRD QUARTER
J - Novak 32 pass from Cebulski. (Kick failed)
H - Abrams 30 run. (Ryker kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
J - Novak 41 pass from Cebulski. (Pass failed)
