Jenna Hans scored 10 points to help the Wildwood High School girls basketball team defeat Pitman 38-29 Friday in the Seagull Classic at Holy Spirit.
Imene Fathi added nine points for the Warriors (4-1). Winter Favre contributed eight points. Ava Troiano and Gabby Keoughan had four each. Lea Benichou scored three.
Pitman fell to 1-4.
Wildwood: 2 9 9 18−38
Pitman: 9 12 3 5−29
Wildwood Catholic 67,
Deptford 37
Marianna Papazoglou scored 25 for Wildwood Catholic (7-0). Gabby Turco finished with 20. Alyia Gray-Rivera added eight. Other scorers were Adrianna Gray-Rivera (3), Kimmy Casiello (2), Lauren McCallion (2), Leona Macrina (2), Sam Andress (2), Carly Murphy (2) and Roan Jacquelin (1).
Janazha Clinton scored 10 for Deptford. Reese Evans had nine, and Brianna Stocklin had seven. Angie Schilling added four. Other scorers were Amaris Bussie (3), Mahogany Collins (2) and Semaj Strong (2).
Wild. Catholic: 14 19 16 18−67
Deptford: 7 9 9 12−37
Atlantic Christian 54,
Calvary Academy 33
Olivia Chapman and Shelby Einwechter each scored 12 points for Atlantic Christian (8-1).
Chapman also had eight rebounds, four steals and three blocks, and Einwechter had seven rebounds, five steals and three blocks. Cristen Winkel added 11 points and six assists, and Sydney Pearson had nine points, 14 rebounds and three steals.
Chloe Vogel had seven points, five rebounds and four steals, and Emily Kelley had three points.
For Calvary Academy, Ally Jenkins led with nine points and Jess Boyer had eight.
Atl. Christian: 14 9 18 13−54
Calvary: 5 10 6 12−33
Manchester TWP. 52,
Pinelands Regional 27
Kemari Reynolds led visiting Manchester (6-0) with 11 points and Destiny Adams added eight.
For Pinelands (1-4), Bridget Dudas scored 15 points. Skylar Callahan added four points, Alyssa Breese and Tamar Beaubrun had three points apiece, and Maddie Stein had two.
Other scorers for Manchester: Angelica Velez (6), Myah Hourigan (6), Serenity Anderson (5), Nahkaleigh Hayes-Jones (4), Morgan Brustman (4), Victoria Lebrecque (3).
Manchester: 20 12 16 4−52
Pinelands Reg.: 1 2 9 15−27
Donovan Catholic 56,
Barnegat 30
Donovan Catholic outscored visiting Barnegat 26-10 in the first half and improved to 4-1. Jordyn Keating led the winners with 17 points and Olivia Conroy had 13.
For Barnegat (2-3), Kya Joseph scored 15 points, Kaya Foy added nine points, and Erin Breyta, Isabel Guiro and Cara McCoy each had two.
Barnegat: 6 4 7 13−30
Donovan Catholic: 17 9 14 16−56
Clearview Reg. 61,
Hammonton 57
Belle Steidle scored 21 for Clearview. Aaryn Battle had 15, and Kassidy Thompson added 10. Other scorers were Emma Steidle (7), Olivia Marchei (6) and Sophia Lutz (2).
Jada Thompson led Hammonton with 23 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals. Emma Peretti added 14 points and five rebounds. Khristina Washington scored 13. Other scorers were Remy Smith (6) and Ava Divello (1).
Clearview: 19 17 10 14−61
Hammonton: 15 17 11 14−57
From Thursday
Atlantic City 65,
Bridgeton 26
Madison Brestle and Naysha Suarez-Rivera each scored 10 points for visiting Atlantic City (4-0), and Jakeemah Bright had nine.
Cornysha Davis, Ciani Redd-Howard and Quanirah Cherry-Montague each added eight points.
For Bridgeton (2-3), Nijah Tanksley and Tatyana Chandler scored nine and eight points, respectively.
Also scoring for Atlantic City: Alex Fader (4), Sasha Lemons (4), Claire Conroy (2). Other scorers for Bridgeton: Allannah Hadden (5), Kiara Fuqua (2), Aaliyah Collins (2).
Cumberland Reg. 33,
Highland Regional 29
Taleah Robinson led host Cumberland (1-3) to its first win of the season with 16 points.
The Colts outscored Highland 9-1 in the fourth quarter to win it.
Reonna Givens added 11 points for Cumberland. Alex Hitchner scored four points and Aniah Hitchens had two. No other information was available. The Tartans fell to 1-5.
Highland: 3 14 11 1−29
Cumberland: 8 6 10 9−33
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.