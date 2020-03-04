Bryce Harper homered twice in the Philadelphia Phillies’ 9-7 split squad spring training win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Florida.
Harper was 2 for 3 with four RBIs.
J.T. Realmuto opened up the scoring for Philadelphia (8-3) with a leadoff homer in the first inning, and Carlos De La Cruz added a pinch-hit two-run homer in the eighth.
Neil Walker had an RBI single in the third.
Aaron Nola struck out two and gave up two earned runs in four innings.
For Pittsburgh, Adam Frazier had a solo shot in the sixth. Lolo Sanchez hit a two-run homer in the seventh.
The Phillies played their other game against the New York Yankees in Tampa, Florida. That game ended too late for this edition.
— Ahmad Austin
