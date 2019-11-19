Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Boxing in Atlantic City will get off to an encouraging start next year with a Jan. 10-11 doubleheader.
Women's star Claressa Shields (9-0, 2 KOs) will attempt to win a championship in a third weight class when she faces Croatia's Ivana Habazin (20-3, 7 KOs) for the vacant World Boxing Council and World Boxing Organization junior-middleweight titles Jan. 10 at Ocean Casino Resort.
One day later, Philadelphia's Jesse Hart (26-2, 21 KOs) will meet Joe Smith Jr., (24-3, 20 KOs), of Long Island, New York, at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in a nontitle light-heavyweight fight.
Shields-Habazin, which is promoted by Salita Promotions, will be televised on "Showtime Championship Boxing." ESPN will televise Hart-Smith, which is promoted by Top Rank and Star Boxing.
"When you have two fighters who can punch like heck, anything can happen," Top Rank chairman Bob Arum said Tuesday in a statement. "We believe Jesse Hart has everything it takes to become a world champion, but Joe Smith Jr. can turn the lights out at any moment."
Hart, son of legendary Philadelphia middleweight Eugene "Cyclone" Hart, will make his eighth appearance in Atlantic City, where he is 7-0 with seven knockouts. He dropped a majority decision to Gilberto Ramirez in a WBO super-middleweight title fight last year but rebounded with a unanimous decision win over Sullivan Barrera in Las Vegas in June.
Smith, a union construction worker, will make his Atlantic City debut. The 30-year-old is best known for scoring an eighth-round knockout over Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame member Bernard Hopkins in 2016 in Inglewood, California. It was Hopkins' last fight.
In his last fight, Smith dropped a unanimous decision to World Boxing Association champion Dmitry Bivol in New York in March.
"This is personal," Hart said in a statement. "Bernard (Hopkins) inspired me to be what I became. I wouldn't be right if I didn’t avenge that defeat. I can't move forward unless I beat him. This is a Philly thing. It's more personal than business for me. I want a world title shot at light heavyweight, but I have to get through this guy first."
Ring Magazine's 1998 Fight of the Year was arguably the most exciting fight of the entire decade. For 10 rounds, the two lightweights waged an action-packed bout that saw Robinson earn a split decision. Both fighters received a standing ovation.
Approximately 7,000 fans braved a snowstorm and bitter cold to see if Barkley could retain his WBC middlweight title against the legendary Duran. Duran earned the belt with a split decision in an intense, thrilling fight that was Ring's Fight of the Year.
The two had split the first two meetings. The rubber match was epic. Both fighters displayed unbelievable courage and determination during Gatti's unanimous decision win. Gatti and Ward wound up in adjoining beds at the hospital afterward.
An estimated 20,000 fans - the second-largest crowd for a fight in Atlantic City - showed up to see if Foreman could continue his amazing comeback. Big George had his moments, but Holyfield's mix of boxing skills and toughness carried him to a unanimous decision.
Gatti, who died in 2009 under mysterious circumstances, was the kind of fighter who could make a shadow-boxing session exciting. He retained his super-featherweight title with a fifth-round TKO in a brutal bout that earned Ring Magazine's Fight of the Year.
Martinez, who fought three big bouts in Atlantic City, retained his middleweight title with an 11th-round knockout that ended a thrilling, bloody brawl that was The Press Fight of the Year. Martinez suffered a broken nose and Barker's face was marked with cuts and bruises.
Taylor was the undefeated middlweight champ who had beaten the legendary Bernard Hopkins. Pavlik, with thousands of fans from Youngstown, Ohio cheering him on, recovered from early punishment to stun Taylor with a seventh-round TKO.
This fight showed the brutal, dangerous side of the sport. Morrison, who was 28-0 at the time, dominated the early rounds with a relentless attack, but ran out of steam. Mercer battered him in the fifth round, launching a 15-pounch flurry that left Morrison sagging helplessly against the ropes. Morrison died in 2013.
Golota had lost their first fight because of repeated low blows. In the rematch, he put Bowe on the canvas twice, but his old habits cost him again. An intentional head butt and three more low blows forced referee Eddie Cotton to disqualify Golota in a fight he was clearly winning.
What are the top 10 boxing matches held in Atlantic City?
Atlantic City once rivaled - and maybe even surpassed - Las Vegas as the unofficial "Boxing Capital of the World." Starting in the 1980s, the resort hosted some of the best fighters and fights in the sport. Thrilling brawls and stunning knockouts were earned at Boardwalk Hall and casino showrooms.
Dave Weinberg breaks down his 10 most memorable fights held in Atlantic City over the last 30 years.
