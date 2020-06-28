The Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol, of Long Beach Island, took first place in three of the five races and won the team title Friday at the second annual Diamond Beach Patrol Lifeguard Invitational for Autism.
Five patrols competed.
Michael Drumm, the director of ocean rescue for the host Diamond Beach Patrol, said the event was a fundraiser for the 4 Paws for Ability foundation that enriches the lives of autistic children with service support dogs. The beach patrols and the specators made donations.
Ryan Corcoran of Harvey Cedars won the men's swim in 7 minutes, 10 seconds. Lexi Santer of Sea Colony (Delaware), a former Ocean City guard, was the winner of the women's swim in 8:02. Andrew Harvey of Harvey Cedars took the men's paddle race in 4:42. Santer won the women's paddle race in 5:40.
The Harvey Cedars team of Corcoran (swim), Randy Townsend (paddleboard) and the crew of Brady Stauffer and Nate Castiello took first in the swim-paddle- doubles row relay in 15:35.
Drumm said that the event didn't have a large crowd and that people practiced social distancing.
The Diamond Beach patrol is a member of the United States Lifeguard Association but is not a member of the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association. The S.J. Chiefs Association has canceled its largest lifeguard events through the end of July.
Results
Team scoring: 1. Harvey Cedars 23; 2. Sea Colony 12; 3. Diamond Beach 11; 4. Sea Girt 8.
Men's swim: 1. Ryan Corcoran, Harvey Cedars 7:10; 2. Gavin Loughlin, Diamond Beach 7:13; 3. Shane Stauffer, Harvey Cedars 7:28.
Women's swim: 1. Lexi Santer, Sea Colony 7:50; 2. Marie Schobel, Sea Girt 8:02; 3. Caroline Gmelich, Sea Girt 8:11.
Men's paddle: 1. Andrew Harvey, Harvey Cedars 4:42; 2. Randy Townsend, Harvey Cedars 4:47; 3. Michael Drumm, Diamond Beach 4:56
Women's paddle: 1. Lexi Santer, Sea Colony 5:40; 2. Jenna Parker, Harvey Cedars 5:58; 3. Maddie Sandquist, Diamond Beach 6:00
Swim-paddle-doubles row relay: 1. Harvey Cedars (Ryan Corcoran, Randy Townsend, Brady Stauffer-Nate Castiello) 15:35; 2. Diamond Beach (Emma Atkinson, Gavin Loughlin, Joe Taylor-Michael Drumm) 15:55; 3. Sea Colony (Ben Little, Josh Remaniak, Dave Griffith-Lexi Santer) 16:12.
