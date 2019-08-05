BRIGANTINE — The Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol staged an exciting comeback to win its fourth straight South Jersey Rescue Board Championships on Monday night.
Kenny Burkhardt, Gabby Sibilia, Jenna Parker and Randy Townsend mounted a thrilling rally to win the four-person rescue relay, the final event of the competition, to retain their title at the 15th Street beach.
“This is absolutely a big deal to us,” said Townsend, who also won the men’s long-course race. “We had won this three years in a row, and we wanted to hold onto it. To win again is very special. It means the world to us.”
The winners finished with 25 points. Ocean City was second with 24 and Wildwood Crest third with 16. Eight patrols competed.
Scoring was 5-4-3-2-1 in each event.
Harvey Cedars and Ocean City were tied for the lead with 20 points after five events. In the final event, a paddler picked up a “victim” at a buoy, and the two paddled to shore. They handed their rescue board to another paddler, who rescued another teammate at a buoy and returned to the beach.
Harvey Cedars was in third place behind Wildwood Crest and Ocean City after the first half of the race. Townsend picked up Parker at the second buoy, and the two churned through the surf, passing two other teams en route to the finish line.
“This is my favorite event of the whole thing because I get to have Randy on the back of the board,” said Parker, who won the Cape May Point Women’s Lifeguard Challenge on Thursday. “Having him on the back is like having an engine on the back of the board. Now I know what it’s like to go fast.”
Townsend, 40, was just as impressive in winning the first event of the night, the long-course men’s race.
He stormed to the lead in the first 50 yards and was never seriously challenged while winning that event for the third straight year.
“Being a surfer helps me a lot,” Townsend said. “I got a nice glide at the start and managed to miss all the waves on the way out, and that gave me a nice lead.”
Seconds after Townsend finished, Samantha Brady gave Ocean City a victory in the women’s short-course race.
That race required competitors to make sharp turns around three buoys while navigating an M-shaped course.
“A lot of the strategy in that race is about the turns,” Brady, 25, said. “You have to sit up and straddle the board at the turn and box people out.”
In the next set of races, Ocean City’s Bryan Theiss dominated the field for his third straight win in the men’s short-course race, and Wildwood Crest’s Adrienne Bilello held off Parker to win the women’s long-course race.
Bilello and Parker both caught a wave near the end and stood up together, but Bilello was able to sprint out of the water and carry her board over the finish line first.
“I won the (short-course race) last year and wanted to try something different,” Bilello, 20, said. “We were back and forth the whole way, and I caught a little bump (wave) at the end that put me in front of her. Jenna’s an amazing athlete, so this means a lot.”
Ocean City set up the final-race drama with a victory in the four-person relay. Brian Pasternak, Brady, Stephanie Hauck and Theiss combined for the win.
Theiss earned a thrilling win with an impressive anchor leg. He was in third place entering the water but passed two other competitors and rode a wave on his knees to the beach to secure the victory.
“When you have waves, a race can change so much,” Theiss, 41, said. “I really worked hard to get on that wave at the end. That one was close.”
