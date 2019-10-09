The Middle Township High School field hockey team beat Ocean City 3-2 in overtime in a Cape-Atlantic League interconference game Wednesday in Ocean City.
The Red Raiders, ranked ninth in The Press Elite 11, fell to 11-5.
Junior Kate Herlihy scored the game-winning goal for in overtime for the Panthers (13-2). Senior Gallagher provided the first two goals in regulation.
Chloe Prettyman and Tara McNally each scored for Ocean City.
Vineland 4,
Buena Reg. 1
Omarly Cruz-Lovera led Vineland (4-9) with two goals and an assist.
Maines Abby had two goals. Nicole Stanker had two assists. Jaelinn Dawson and Tamira Lopez had an assist each.
Zareiah Jones and Celina Rodriguez had seven and three saves, respectively.
Aaliyah Baez scored for Buena Regional (4-8-2). Giovanna Staropoli made 12 saves.
Point Pleasant Boro 5,
Lacey Twp. 0
Jordan Carr had two goals and an assist for Point Pleasant Boro (14-0). Heather Kimak scored twice, and Lily Johnson scored once.
Haley Billhardt had two saves for Lacey (3-10-1).
From Tuesday
Barnegat 3,
Neptune 1
Shannon Schiverea led Barnegat (12-2-1) with two goals.
Julianna Cannizzaro had a goal and one assist. Madeline Schleicher had an assist.
Nikki Williams scored for Neptune (2-12) on an assist from Andiee Jocson. Zora Slay made 10 saves.
Girls tennis
Our Lady of Mercy Academy 3,
Pleasantville 2
At Pleasantville
Singles— Grace Hamburg O d. Yani McNeil 6-4, 4-6, 10-8; Lia D’Orio O d. Tenaj Beaumont 6-4, 6-3; Imane Wicks P d. Ava Valecce 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles— Christie Paul-Keanni Dupont P d. Jessica Haddad-Julie Andaloro 7-5, 7-5; Hannah Hargrave-Annalise Visalli O d. Ah’lajzlah Gainer-Ke’Najia Jamison 6-3, 6-3.
Records— OLMA 8-7, Pleasantville 2.
From Tuesday
Holy Spirit 4,
Rutgers Prep 1
At Holy Spirit
Singles—Morgan Grimmie H won 6-3, 6-3. Lorena Saavedro H won 6-3, 6-0. Sophia Pasquale H won 6-0, 6-0.
No other information was available.
Salem 5,
Bridgeton 0
At Bridgeton
Singles—Toni Almond S d. Anne Dominique 6-0, 6-0. Jackie Prater S d. Francheska Vera 6-3, 6-2. Aaliyah Holden S d. Dulce Garcia 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles—Chloe Hess and Bria Lewis S d. Lizbeth Cruz and Jenaya Cruz 6-2, 6-0. Lorren Richards and Monesha Owens S d. Ariana Cruz and Marley Cruz 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (10-6)
Records—Salem 12-4, Bridgeton 0-14.
Girls volleyball
Oakcrest 2,
St. Joseph 0
Oakcrest beat St. Joseph 25-7, 25-8. Haley Duffy had four kills, seven aces and 10 assists for the Falcons (9-3). Adriana Torres had five kills and a block. Emma McErlain had four aces, five assists and three kills.
St. Joseph fell to 0-6.
Barnegat 2,
Lacey Twp. 1
Barnegat won 25-12, 15-25, 25-18. Madalynn Bryant had 20 digs and an assist for the Bengals (6-8-1). Lacey McKim had 16 assists, six digs and four service points. Maggie Ann Hodges had 10 kills, six digs, nine service points and five aces.
Lacey fell to 5-10. No other information was available.
Southern Reg. 2,
Brick Twp. 0
Southern Regional (18-3) beat Brick Township (7-13) 25-12, 25-15.
Stephanie Soares led Southern with 22 assists, 11 service points, four digs and three aces.
Rachael Pharo had six kills, six service points, four digs and two aces. Gianna Schiattarella had 10 kills and a service point.
From Tuesday
Southern Reg. 2,
Wall Twp. 0
Southern Regional (17-3) beat Wall Township (9-5) 25-17, 25-20.
Stephanie Soares led Southern with 14 assists, eight service points, two digs and two kills.
Adrianna Conforti had nine service points, three aces and a dig. Gianna Schiattarella had eight kills and three digs.
Stephanie Ahem led Wall with six assists, four digs, two aces, two service points, two kills and a block.
Katie Fletcher had seven assists, two kills, a dig and an ace. Brooke Bertolino had seven kills, three digs, two aces and a service point.
Boys cross country
From Tuesday
St. Augustine 25, Egg Harbor Twp. 30
St. Augustine 15, ACIT 50
At Egg Harbor Twp.
1. Dave Kenny S 16:23; 2. Nico Valdivieso E 16:28; 3. Aidan Winkler E 16:53; 4. Luca Covino S 17:00; 5. Nick Galinus S 17:28; 6. CJ Lamonica E 17:39; 7. Nick Stanchina S 17:46; 8. Ethan Kern S 17:47; 9. JR Cannone E 17:48; 10. Marcus Ygana E 18:02.
Records—St. Augustine 7-2.
