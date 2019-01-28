The unbeaten St. Augustine Prep boys swimming team, ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11, edged visiting Salesianum School 87-83 on Monday in Buena Vista Township. The Hermits clinched the win on the final race as Dave Dileonardo, Shane Washart, Jack Levari and Dominick Sheppard won the 400-yard freestyle relay in 3 minutes, 15.68 seconds.
Sheppard also won the 200 and 100 freestyle races, while Levari, Wil Carpenter and Washart each had one individual win.
St. Augustine led 72-52 after Sheppard, Tyler Turpin, Levari and Washart won the 200 freestyle relay.
The Sallies, a Wilmington, Delaware school which travels to the Prep each year for a nonleague meet, closed it to trail 79-77 after the 100 breaststroke.
At St. Augustine, yards
200 Medley Relay—SS (Tom Janton, Alek Elder, Justin Fitzpatrick, Brian Hochman) 1d:39.72; 200 Freestyle—Dominick Sheppard SA 1:46.15; 200 IM—Jack Levari SA 1:57.57; 50 Freestyle—Wil Carpenter SA 22.27; 100 Butterfly—Janton SS 52.74; 100 Freestyle—Sheppard SA 47.00; 500 Freestyle—Shane Washart SA 4:50.80; 200 Freestyle Relay—SA (Sheppard, Tyler Turpin, Levari, Washart) 1:31.07; 100 Backstroke—Elder SS 53.50; 100 Breaststroke—Joey Dickson SS 1:02.88; 400 Freestyle Relay—SA (Dave Dileonardo, Washart, Levari, Sheppard) 3:15.68.
Records—SS 5-3; SA 8-0.
No. 8 Ocean City 108,
Washington Twp. 62
At Ocean City Aquatic Center, meters
200 Medley Relay—O (Nate Hays, Ethan McCarron, Peter Horowitz, Ben Wiley) 1:56.39; 200 Freestyle—McCarron, O 2:10.78; 200 IM—Hays O 2:20.67; 50 Freestyle—Wiley O 26.06; 100 Butterfly—Alex Chiu W 58.74; 100 Freestyle—Wiley O 58.29; 400 Freestyle—Hays O 4:33.79; 200 Freestyle Relay—W (Patrick Rauch, Kyle Snyder, Chiu, Nico Scavetta) 1:45.4; 100 Backstroke—Chiu W 1:02.35; 100 Breaststroke—McCarron O 1:14.89; 400 Freestyle Relay—O (Walsh, Wiley, Hays, Horowitz) 3:59.06.
Records—OC 8-3, Washington 1-7.
Central Reg. 105,
Lacey Twp. 65
At Ocean County YMCA, yards
200 Medley Relay—L (Sean Cook, Eric Burke, Peter Vanderwerf, Lucas Whelan) 1:50.75; 200 Freestyle—Whelan L 1:56.13; 200 IM—Brandon McMahon C 2:17.59; 50 Freestyle—Adam Primost C 23.03; 100 Butterfly—Bryan Carlson C 1:00.13; 100 Freestyle—Primost C 50.53; 500 Freestyle—Whelan L 5:27.41; 200 Freestyle Relay—C (Carlson, Bryan Bodnarchuk, Primost, Jake Haug) 1:44.63; 100 Backstroke—Bodnarchuk C 1:04.28; 100 Breaststroke—McMahon C 1:13.30; 400 Freestyle Relay—L (Vanderwerf, Whelan, Sean Cook, Burke) 4:02.39.
Records—Lacey 4-4, Central 5-4.
Girls swimming
No. 5 Ocean City 115,
Washington Twp. 55
At Ocean City Aquatic Center, meters
200 Medley Relay—O (Isabella Pagan, Brynn Bowman, Andrea Teofanova, Brooke Powell) 2:16.10; 200 Freestyle—Claudia Scherbin O 2:20.75; 200 IM—Alex Antonov O 2:33.91; 50 Freestyle—Powell O 29.12; 100 Butterfly—Antonov O 1:10.64; 100 Freestyle—Olivia Scherbin O 1:03.96; 400 Freestyle—Teofanova O 4:54.21; 200 Freestyle Relay—O (C. Scherbin, Powell, Teofanova, Antonov) 1:59.43; 100 Backstroke—Emily Myers O 1:12.04; 100 Breaststroke—Bowman O 1:26.85; 400 Freestyle Relay—O (O. Scherbin, Teofanova, Myers, C. Scherbin) 4:32.81.
Records—OC 9-2, Washington 7-2.
Boys basketball
Barnegat 48,
Lacey Township 46
Senior Forward Brian Finucan scored the game-winning buzzer beater 3-pointer to win the game for Barnegat. Sean Morris scored 16 points to lead the Bengals (6-11), and Jaxon Baker scored five 3-pointers for 15. Brendan Revello and Nicholas Revello scored six apiece and Tyler Quinn had two.
Lacey Township’s Carl Swenson scored a game-high 20 points, and Jordan Cohen added 10. Jacob Bowles (5), Kalvin Kuhn (4), Majid Crawford (2), Kevin O’Rourke (2) and Donovan Bacchetta (3) also scored for the Lions, who fell to 10-7.
Lacey: 14 18 12 2−46
Barnegat: 9 15 12 12−48
Oakcrest 56,
Wildwood 53 2OT
A.J. Reeves scored 16 points with 27 rebounds and one assist to lead Oakcrest (3-12) in a double overtime victory against Wildwood. Tayvion Gray scored 19 points with five rebounds and one steal, and Darrien DeJean had 10 points, four rebounds and three assists. Angel Casanova scored nine with eight rebounds and Colin Veltri and Michael O'Brien scored one point each.
Wildwood’s Dante Miles scored a game-high 21 points with seven rebounds. Will Long and Tyler Tomlin scored 11 points apiece and Max McGrath added six points with five rebounds. Ethan Burke and Karl Brown scored two each for the Warriors (5-10).
Oak: 9 9 9 11 9 9−56
Wildwood: 10 8 4 16 9 6−53
Girls basketball
ACIT 54,
No. 10 Atlantic City 50
Grace Speer scored 21 points to lead Atlantic County Institute of Technology over Atlantic City, the No. 10 team in The Press Elite 11.
The Hawks (13-2) move back into a tie for first place in the American Division with this victory. Kayla Sykes scored 15 points and Jakyra Williams had nine. Cea’anai Jackson (5), Nyasia Grant (3) and Julianna Montero (1) also scored for ACIT.
Atlantic City’s Savannah Robertson scored a team-high 18 points, and Shakiyah Hasan had 10. Qeiajae Canty scored nine, Sanai Garrison macon and Ciani Redd-Howard added five apiece and Madison Brestle scored three. The Vikings fell to 9-5.
ACIT: 14 17 4 19−54
AC: 10 18 7 15−50
Absegami 42,
Woodstown 24
Haleigh Schafer scored 18 points for the Braves, and Elizabeth Picardi added eight points. Victoria Clark scored seven for Absegami, who improved to 7-6.
Woodstown’s Charlie Baldwin scored 10 points.
Woodstown: 9 6 5 2−24
Absegami: 12 10 13 6−42
Barnegat 53,
Lacey Twp. 48
Barnegat’s jada Baker scored 15 points with 21 rebounds, six assists and three blocks, and Sydney Boyer scored 14 points with four rebounds and three blocks. Nikki Lozito and Kya Joseph added seven points each, and Samantha holler scored two. Kaya Foy and Ashley Pringle both scored four points.
Hayley Ocskasy scored 16 points to lead Lacey, and Allie Toth added 12. Brianna Scott (8), Cayli Biele (6), Sarah Zimmerman (4) and Nicole Coraggio (2) also scored for the Lions, who fell to 8-10.
Barnegat: 16 11 14 12−53
Lacey: 16 8 12 12−48
Wrestling
Lower Cape May Reg. 69,
Atlantic City 6
106—Double forfeit; 113—Jayden Morales A p. Matt Harris 4:32; 120—Mikey Castellano L forfeit; 126—Devon Bohn L p. Mohammed Mannan :40; 132—David Tosto L frofeit; 138—Cam Leslie L p. Dibakar Biswas 1:01; 145—Braydon Castillo L p. Stephon Taylor :34; 152—Frankie Casper L p. Naseer Chapman 2:34; 160—Jake Baxter L d. Sean Drew 10-4; 170—Jonas Lumbruno L p. Michael St. Juste 1:51; 182—Jake Eisele L p. Fidel Johnson 2:14; 195—Sean Connelly L forfeit; 220—Matt Craig L forfeit; 285—T.J. Rossett L forfeit.
Oakcrest 47,
Absegami 32
106—Hunter Horsey O p. Tyler Foulke 2:48; 113—Hayden Horsey O p. John Devlin 3:01; 120—David Flippen O forfeit; 126—Frank Gabriel O p. Ihsan Moore 1:52; 132—Corbin Saul A p. Dennis Forbes 3:41; 138—Nathan Time A p. Eli Palmer 3:52; 145—Chris Gehring O p. Ethan Zeck 2:27; 152—Albert Long O p. Cristobal Reyes 1:01; 160—Raymond Weed A p. Joshua Mensah 2:48; 170—Quinn McLaughlin A d. Anthony Valdez-Frerreras 2-0; 182—Kal-El Corbitt O p. Mikal Taylor 4:00; 195—Keevon Berry O p. Warren Hood 3:02; 220—Rodney McNeill Jr. A forfeit; 285—R.J. Rodriguez A p. William Marker 5:48.
Match began at this weight
Bowling
Boys
ACIT 4, Salem 0 : A: Preston Beasley (233, 583), Gavin Henry (171, 461) S: Dangelo Maldonado (133, 383), Ben Brooks (114, 336).
Girls
ACIT 4, Salem 0 : A: Grace Foster (157, 405), Brian Palmer (157, 396). S: Bria Lewis (138, 378), T’Aja Goodwin (124, 333).
Boys
Overbrook 3, Hammonton 1 : O: Mike Burton (203, 543), Marc Ubele (183, 479). H: Robert Feriozzi (172, 503), James Colasurdo (168, 483).
Girls
Overbrook 3, Hammonton 1 : O: Tyleya Williams (143, 412), Jamie Carns (154, 358). H: Ashlynne Scardino (140, 372), Francesa Jacobs (137, 367).
