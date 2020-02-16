The St. Augustine Prep swimming team will face Bergen Catholic at 5:30 p.m. Monday in a state Non-Public A semifinal at Raritan Bay Area YMCA in Perth Amboy, Middlesex County.
St. Augustine (6-2), ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11, and Bergen Catholic (10-2) are traditional state powers. The Prep is the No. 2 seed in the state semifinals, and the Crusaders, of Oradell, are the third seed.
“They’re a really good team,” St. Augustine coach Jon Stinson said. “They have speed, and they’re deep. The meet will be a very good challenge.”
The winner will swim in the state championship at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at The College of New Jersey in Ewing Township against the winner between top-seeded Christian Brothers Academy and No. 5 Seton Hall Prep.
The Prep has several top scorers, including Wil Carpenter, Shane Washart, Jack Levari and Dave Dileonardo. Chris Medolla, Cole Jennings, Luke Volkmann, Ethan Kern and Edgar Valle have each won races.
Bergen Catholic leaders include Julian Chun, Ian Liu and brothers Alex and Ben Rose.
St. Augustine will swim in its first dual meet since an 86-84 loss at home Jan. 27 against Salesianum School, of Wilmington, Delaware. Last year, the Prep had a similar layoff but beat St. Peter’s Prep 88-82 in a state Non-Public A semifinal. The Hermits then lost to CBA 106-64 in the state final at TCNJ.
“It’s a matter of keeping the kids excited and moving. That’s what we’re doing,” Stinson said. “We’re getting there. Hopefully Monday we’ll be swimming fast.”
