Absegami's Radwa Awad, right, Sarah Ghazaz, Hannah Silipena, Adrianna Feliciano and Sara Duran win the womens novice 4+ final during the Atlantic County High School Rowing Championships at Lake Lenape in Mays Landing on Sunday, May 12, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Absegami High School junior Frances Deibert, 16, wins the girls single row at the Atlantic County High School Rowing Championships at Lake Lenape in Mays Landing on Sunday. High winds during the day canceled the rest of the event’s scheduled races. Among the crews affected were Madeline Keefer and the rest of the Ocean City freshman eight, below.
Holy Spirit's Bailey Harris, right, Riley Hackett, Juliana Lynch, and Tara Stanley win the womens varsity 4+ final during the Atlantic County High School Rowing Championships at Lake Lenape in Mays Landing on Sunday, May 12, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Absegami women's varsity 4+ E.Daniels, J.Sykes, MlDeStefani, K.Barrett and K.Walls, compete in the final. The Lake Lenape Sprints Crew Regatta was held Saturday April 6, 2019, on Lake Lenape in Mays Landing. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Egg Harbor Twp (front) and RFH Rowing, compete in the men’s varsity 4+ final. The Lake Lenape Sprints Crew Regatta was held Saturday April 6, 2019, on Lake Lenape in Mays Landing. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
St Augustine D.Crilly, R.Houck, J.Diggons, M.Anderson, T.DeMara, S.Chidley, SDonio, T.Lunt, A.Dragovits. (front) and Absegami varsity 8+ compete in the final. The Lake Lenape Sprints Crew Regatta was held Saturday April 6, 2019, on Lake Lenape in Mays Landing. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
St Augustine D.Crilly, R.Houck, J.Diggons, M.Anderson, T.DeMara, S.Chidley, SDonio, T.Lunt, A.Dragovits. compete in the final. The Lake Lenape Sprints Crew Regatta was held Saturday April 6, 2019, on Lake Lenape in Mays Landing. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Atlantic City's Winnie Wong is pictured during the Atlantic County High School Rowing Championships at Lake Lenape in Mays Landing on Sunday, May 12, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
The high school crew season, which typically starts and ends before other spring sports, is probably lost for the year.
The coronavirus pandemic has shut down all schools and team practices in all sports.
The Manny Flick/Horvat Series early-season rowing regattas were the first to be canceled, and three of the five big regattas have followed.
The Stotesbury Cup and the Scholastic Rowing Association of America regattas, the two biggest competitions of the season, both slated for May, were canceled in the last week. The Philadelphia Scholastic Rowing Association City Championships, another big event, also will not be held.
“At this time, the season is basically shut down till sometime in June,” said Dennis Smith Sr., president of the SRAA. "The whole high school (season) is basically over. All you have to do is go on (regattacentral.com) and see a sea of red (for cancellations). It’s really unfortunate, especially for the seniors, but the most important thing is to stay safe.”
Smith did say that the SRAA’s scholarship program will still be in operation.
“We’re still intent on awarding $16,000 in college scholarships,” Smith said. “It’s important for the seniors to go on sraa.net and fill out the application.”
Holy Spirit High School girls coach Rory Roberts has several talented seniors and was hoping for a big season.
The Spartans started well by winning the girls team title at the Greenhead Sprints high school indoor rowing regatta March 7 in Brigantine.
In that event, eight rowers from each team competed on rowing machines. Their eight times were factored together for the team's overall time.
But Holy Spirit’s season likely ended right there.
“I feel really bad for the seniors. For everyone, of course, but especially the seniors,” Roberts said. “It’s almost a certainty that there won’t be anything.”
Holy Spirit was to be led by its varsity four, which returned seniors Haley Bramante, Mollie Knoff and Kayla Driscoll. All three will row for Drexel University next year.
The Spartans' varsity four finished second by less than three seconds to Montclair High School last May at the SRAA Regatta, which is commonly called “nationals."
“I feel sorry for Mollie, Kayla and Haley in the varsity four,” Roberts said. “They were poised to make a run (at nationals). I have a lot of confidence in what they do."
Other Holy Spirit seniors who will row in college next year include Abby Fuscaldo (Eastern Michigan), Jules Lynch (Tulsa), Caleigh Martinez (La Salle) and Marisa Canusa (Cabrini).
The St. Augustine Prep boys varsity eight might have had an impact, too. It featured some good seniors, including Josh Diggins, Spencer Chidley, Sam Donio, Conor Schiela, Tyler Lunt and coxswain Ryan Flaherty.
Diggins will row next year for the University of Washington, Donio for the University of Chicago and Lunt for Drexel.
“We were in Tampa, Florida, on March 13 practicing when they shut us down,” St. Augustine coach Ray D’Amico said. “I took 10 or 15 guys on the team there for spring training. We were rowing on the water and had a great week of practice. The last I saw the crew was at the airport in Philly coming back.”
D’Amico announced to the team last week that next season has started.
“I basically got my guys on weekly workouts, two a day, and by themselves, of course,” D’Amico said. “Our school’s cyber-learning has gone well, and our cyber-training has gone well, too.”
D’Amico has a workout for the varsity, and assistant Joe Maguire has another for the freshmen and novices.
“We’re hoping to get back to school on April 20,” D’Amico said. “We’ll row on the water whenever the powers that be say ‘OK’.”
Note: The USRowing Youth Nationals, a nonscholastic event in June that draws some of the area’s top high school crews, also has been canceled.
St. Agustine crew parents Terry Fawcett of Millville, (center) and Nicole Donio of Hammanton (right) prepare breakfast for their crew teams during the regatta. The Lake Lenape Sprints Crew Regatta was held Saturday April 6, 2019, on Lake Lenape in Mays Landing. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
St. Agustine crew parents Terry Fawcett of Millville, (center) and Nicole Donio of Hammanton (right) prepare breakfast for their crew teams during the regatta. The Lake Lenape Sprints Crew Regatta was held Saturday April 6, 2019, on Lake Lenape in Mays Landing. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Our Lady of Mercy Academy rowers of the women's novice 4+ row to the start. The Lake Lenape Sprints Crew Regatta was held Saturday April 6, 2019, on Lake Lenape in Mays Landing. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Egg Harbor Township rowers for the from the men's novice 4+ row to the start. The Lake Lenape Sprints Crew Regatta was held Saturday April 6, 2019, on Lake Lenape in Mays Landing. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Rowers of the Our Lady of Mercy Academy, women's 4+, compete in the final. The Lake Lenape Sprints Crew Regatta was held Saturday April 6, 2019, on Lake Lenape in Mays Landing. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Rowers from Egg Harbor Twp (back) and Vineland men's novice 4+ compete in the final. The Lake Lenape Sprints Crew Regatta was held Saturday April 6, 2019, on Lake Lenape in Mays Landing. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Rowers from St Augustine (back) and Egg Harbor Twp compete in the men's freshman and novice 8+ final. The Lake Lenape Sprints Crew Regatta was held Saturday April 6, 2019, on Lake Lenape in Mays Landing. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Rowers from St Augustine (back) and Absegami compete in the men's novice 8+ final. The Lake Lenape Sprints Crew Regatta was held Saturday April 6, 2019, on Lake Lenape in Mays Landing. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
RFH Rowing B (front) and Egg Harbor Twp men's JV 4+ crew teams compete in the final. The Lake Lenape Sprints Crew Regatta was held Saturday April 6, 2019, on Lake Lenape in Mays Landing. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
RFH Rowing B (front) and RFH Rowing A men's JV 4+ crew teams compete in the final. The Lake Lenape Sprints Crew Regatta was held Saturday April 6, 2019, on Lake Lenape in Mays Landing. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
RFH Rowing A (back) and Egg Harbor Twp men's JV 4+ crew teams compete in the final. The Lake Lenape Sprints Crew Regatta was held Saturday April 6, 2019, on Lake Lenape in Mays Landing. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Absegami women's JV 8+ (front) and the Hun School, compete in the final. The Lake Lenape Sprints Crew Regatta was held Saturday April 6, 2019, on Lake Lenape in Mays Landing. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Egg Harbor Twp (front) and RFH Rowing, compete in the men's varsity 4+ final. The Lake Lenape Sprints Crew Regatta was held Saturday April 6, 2019, on Lake Lenape in Mays Landing. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Ocean City men's second varsity 8+ G. Bower, M. Oves, D. Kampf, J. Lechner, R. Young, L. Milar, L. DeVlieger, M. Dickinson and A. Leonetti, competes in the final. The Lake Lenape Sprints Crew Regatta was held Saturday April 6, 2019, on Lake Lenape in Mays Landing. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Ocean City men's second varsity 8+ G. Bower, M. Oves, D. Kampf, J. Lechner, R. Young, L. Milar, L. DeVlieger, M. Dickinson and A. Leonetti, and Absegami A K.Ritz, R.Cuviello, M.Daniels, W. Sproule, N. Zelinka, R. Malone, M. Awad, D. Patel and C. DeWolfe. men's second varsity 8+ competes in the final. The Lake Lenape Sprints Crew Regatta was held Saturday April 6, 2019, on Lake Lenape in Mays Landing. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Absegami women's varsity 4+ E.Daniels, J.Sykes, MlDeStefani, K.Barrett and K.Walls, compete in the final. The Lake Lenape Sprints Crew Regatta was held Saturday April 6, 2019, on Lake Lenape in Mays Landing. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
St. Agustine crew parents Terry Fawcett of Millville, (center) and Nicole Donio of Hammanton (right) prepare breakfast for their crew teams during the regatta. The Lake Lenape Sprints Crew Regatta was held Saturday April 6, 2019, on Lake Lenape in Mays Landing. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
St. Agustine crew parents Terry Fawcett of Millville, (center) and Nicole Donio of Hammanton (right) prepare breakfast for their crew teams during the regatta. The Lake Lenape Sprints Crew Regatta was held Saturday April 6, 2019, on Lake Lenape in Mays Landing. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Members of the Vineland A crew men's novice 4+, row to the start. The Lake Lenape Sprints Crew Regatta was held Saturday April 6, 2019, on Lake Lenape in Mays Landing. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Members of the Vineland B crew men's novice 4+, row to the start. The Lake Lenape Sprints Crew Regatta was held Saturday April 6, 2019, on Lake Lenape in Mays Landing. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Members from one of the Holy Spirit mens 2X compete. The Lake Lenape Sprints Crew Regatta was held Saturday April 6, 2019, on Lake Lenape in Mays Landing. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Rowers from the Hun School women's novice 4+ row to the start. The Lake Lenape Sprints Crew Regatta was held Saturday April 6, 2019, on Lake Lenape in Mays Landing. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Our Lady of Mercy Academy rowers of the women's novice 4+ row to the start. The Lake Lenape Sprints Crew Regatta was held Saturday April 6, 2019, on Lake Lenape in Mays Landing. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Egg Harbor Township rowers for the from the men's novice 4+ row to the start. The Lake Lenape Sprints Crew Regatta was held Saturday April 6, 2019, on Lake Lenape in Mays Landing. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Holy Spirit rowers of the mens' 4X compete in the final. The Lake Lenape Sprints Crew Regatta was held Saturday April 6, 2019, on Lake Lenape in Mays Landing. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Holy Spirit rowers of the mens' 4X compete in the final. The Lake Lenape Sprints Crew Regatta was held Saturday April 6, 2019, on Lake Lenape in Mays Landing. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Rowers of the Oakcrest women's 4+, compete in the final. The Lake Lenape Sprints Crew Regatta was held Saturday April 6, 2019, on Lake Lenape in Mays Landing. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Rowers of the Our Lady of Mercy Academy, women's 4+, compete in the final. The Lake Lenape Sprints Crew Regatta was held Saturday April 6, 2019, on Lake Lenape in Mays Landing. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Rowers from the St Augustine men's novice 8+ row to the start. The Lake Lenape Sprints Crew Regatta was held Saturday April 6, 2019, on Lake Lenape in Mays Landing. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Rowers from the Absegami men's novice 8+ row to the start. The Lake Lenape Sprints Crew Regatta was held Saturday April 6, 2019, on Lake Lenape in Mays Landing. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Rowers from Holy Spirit men's novice 4+ row to the start. The Lake Lenape Sprints Crew Regatta was held Saturday April 6, 2019, on Lake Lenape in Mays Landing. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Rowers from the St Augustine men's freshmen's 8+ row to the start. The Lake Lenape Sprints Crew Regatta was held Saturday April 6, 2019, on Lake Lenape in Mays Landing. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Rowers from Egg Harbor Twp men's novice 4+ compete in the final. The Lake Lenape Sprints Crew Regatta was held Saturday April 6, 2019, on Lake Lenape in Mays Landing. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Rowers from Vineland men's novice 4+ compete in the final. The Lake Lenape Sprints Crew Regatta was held Saturday April 6, 2019, on Lake Lenape in Mays Landing. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Rowers from Egg Harbor Twp (back) and Vineland men's novice 4+ compete in the final. The Lake Lenape Sprints Crew Regatta was held Saturday April 6, 2019, on Lake Lenape in Mays Landing. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Rowers from Oakcrest men's novice 4+ compete in the final. The Lake Lenape Sprints Crew Regatta was held Saturday April 6, 2019, on Lake Lenape in Mays Landing. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Rowers from Oakcrest men's novice 4+ compete in the final. The Lake Lenape Sprints Crew Regatta was held Saturday April 6, 2019, on Lake Lenape in Mays Landing. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Members of the Vineland B crew men’s novice 4+, compete in the final. The Lake Lenape Sprints Crew Regatta was held Saturday April 6, 2019, on Lake Lenape in Mays Landing. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Rowers from Our Lady of Mercy Academy JV 4+ row to the start. The Lake Lenape Sprints Crew Regatta was held Saturday April 6, 2019, on Lake Lenape in Mays Landing. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Oakcrest women's novice 8+ compete in the finals. The Lake Lenape Sprints Crew Regatta was held Saturday April 6, 2019, on Lake Lenape in Mays Landing. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Vineland's women's 8+ compete in the final. The Lake Lenape Sprints Crew Regatta was held Saturday April 6, 2019, on Lake Lenape in Mays Landing. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)
Hun school women's JV 8+ crew team row to the start. The Lake Lenape Sprints Crew Regatta was held Saturday April 6, 2019, on Lake Lenape in Mays Landing. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)