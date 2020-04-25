Buena Regional High School shortstop Bridgette Gilliano and Oakcrest catcher Gabbie Costantini are both in position to achieve major milestones.
But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both Cape-Atlantic League softball seniors might not have the opportunity to bask in the spotlight.
Gilliano has 151 career hits, only three away from the program record.
For a standout player who had 50 hits last season, that record likely would have been achieved in the first game or two.
“Well, like I said before, this situation is out of my control,” said Gilliano, 17, of Buena Vista Township. “Being so close and yet so far away, it stinks. It really does.”
Costantini has 74 hits in three seasons, just 26 shy of 100 — a coveted plateau that is a gold standard in the sport.
“It was really upsetting at first,” said Costantini, 18, of Mays Landing. “But my teammates and my (Oakcrest) coach (Jason Hearn) reached out to me and told me, 'We know you would’ve gotten it.’
“It was upsetting at first because I know I worked so hard all throughout high school to try and get that. But I realized that everything happens for a reason.”
The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, which governs most high school sports in the state, has announced if schools resume and competitions begin before May 25, the season will end with sectional championships.
Individual leagues and conferences can run competitions until June 30.
But when Gov. Phil Murphy extended the stay-at-home last week until May 15, the NJSIAA said in a statement that “tournament play may not be viable.”
“There are unfortunately a lot of records and accomplishments that aren’t going to be achieved," longtime Buena softball coach Pam Pickett said. “It’ll affect not only our seniors, but it’ll affect our underclassmen as well. A junior misses the season, and it makes it harder for them to amass these records.
“It breaks your heart.”
Aysiah Cintro, who graduated in 2017 and played/ grew up with Gilliano, holds Buena career hits record (153). Gilliano called Cintro “amazing.”
“Honestly, at this point, it’s not really about the record anymore,” said Gilliano, who was The Press Softball Player of The Year in 2019. “For me, it’s about being able to play with my team at least one more time because these are memories that can last a lifetime.”
Oakcrest senior outfielder Sarah Brosman, who was a first-team Press All-Star last season, is also on pace to reach 100 career hits.
Hearn called Brosman “a stud” player who would have reached that milestone in the first three or four games this spring.
“I'm terribly heartbroken for all my seniors,” Hearn said. “The very real possibility of no season this year is extremely difficult for me to comprehend. They have been waiting and working hard for this moment, and now they may not be able to enjoy the benefits of that work. ... The thought of them not being able to accomplish that keeps me awake at night.
“I wish I could make the season work by any means possible for them, all my seniors, and all of my underclassmen. I would even be willing to coach into the summer.”
Buena seniors Gabby D’Ottavio (68) and Olivia Dortu (66) also are within sight of 100 career hits. Standout pitcher Natalie Ampole has 56 career wins, 19 away from the program record. She had 22 wins last season.
Gilliano is also on pace to break multiple other program records, including most triples, home runs and runs scored.
“It’s heartbreaking for all my seniors that are not getting the opportunity to get on the field and get those records,” Pickett said.
Gilliano is committed to play softball next season at Mount St. Mary’s University. Costantini will play softball at Concordia College.
“Oh, yeah, definitely,” Costantini said when asked if possibly missing out on a career milestone in high school would be added motivation in college.
“I know I worked so hard, if not harder, than others. We never know when something can be taken away.”
Gilliano discussed how coaches always say “play like it’s your last time playing.” She added that most players, including herself, sometimes don’t take that advice seriously and only focus on the next game.
“We can’t blow it off anymore,” Gilliano said. “Knowing how quick something can be taken away, especially something I adore and I love a lot, just the fact it was taken away from me, it makes every opportunity I get more and more important.
“Anytime I step on that field, it could be my last.”
