BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Bridgeton at Wildwood

Pleasantville at Middle Twp.

Southern at Jackson Memorial

6 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland

6:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Pinelands

7 p.m.

Oakcrest at Cedar Creek

Atlantic Tech at Lower Cape May

Millville at Cumberland

Mainland at Holy Spirit

Cape May Tech at St. Joseph

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Mainland

5:30 p.m.

Bridgeton at Palmyra

Vineland at Egg Harbor Twp.

Millville at Cumberland

Middle Twp. at Pleasantville

Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat

Wildwood Catholic at Buena

Pinelands at Lacey Twp.

St. Joseph at Cape May Tech

6:30 p.m.

Jackson Memorial at Southern

WRESTLING

4 p.m.

Timber Creek, Cherokee, Buena at Timber Creek

5:30 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Ocean City

Gloucester at St. Joseph

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

6 p.m.

Ocean City at Vineland

GIRLS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May vs. Our Lady of Mercy at U.S. Coast Guard Base

BOYS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Mainland at St. Augustine Prep

Wildwood Catholic at Holy Spirit, at Dr. Martin Luther King Westside Complex

ICE HOCKEY

4:30 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. Pope John XXIII, at Igloo Ice Arena

6 p.m.

Southern vs. Manalapan, at Winding River 8:15 p.m.

Edison at Lacey Twp.

Contact: 609-272-7210

MGitsas@pressofac.com

Sports Clerk

Attended Johnson & Wales University

