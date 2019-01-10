BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Bridgeton at Wildwood
Pleasantville at Middle Twp.
Southern at Jackson Memorial
6 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland
6:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Pinelands
7 p.m.
Oakcrest at Cedar Creek
Atlantic Tech at Lower Cape May
Millville at Cumberland
Mainland at Holy Spirit
Cape May Tech at St. Joseph
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Mainland
5:30 p.m.
Bridgeton at Palmyra
Vineland at Egg Harbor Twp.
Millville at Cumberland
Middle Twp. at Pleasantville
Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat
Wildwood Catholic at Buena
Pinelands at Lacey Twp.
St. Joseph at Cape May Tech
6:30 p.m.
Jackson Memorial at Southern
WRESTLING
4 p.m.
Timber Creek, Cherokee, Buena at Timber Creek
5:30 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Ocean City
Gloucester at St. Joseph
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
6 p.m.
Ocean City at Vineland
GIRLS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May vs. Our Lady of Mercy at U.S. Coast Guard Base
BOYS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Mainland at St. Augustine Prep
Wildwood Catholic at Holy Spirit, at Dr. Martin Luther King Westside Complex
ICE HOCKEY
4:30 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Pope John XXIII, at Igloo Ice Arena
6 p.m.
Southern vs. Manalapan, at Winding River 8:15 p.m.
Edison at Lacey Twp.
