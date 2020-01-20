Oakcrest wrestling

Wrestling between Oakcrest, St. Joseph and Vineland High Schools at Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

GIRLS BASKETBALL

10 a.m.

Atlantic Christian at Absegami

1 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Saddle River Day

6 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Lower Cape May

BOYS BASKETBALL

11:30 a.m.

Cedar Creek at Mainland

Noon

Camden Academy at Buena

1:30 p.m.

Bridgeton vs. Westampton Tech at Burlington City

2:30 p.m.

Pleasantville at Burlington City

6 p.m.

Holy Spirit at St. Augustine Prep

WRESTLING

9 a.m.

Millville vs. Camden vs. Burlington City at Rancocas Valley

10 a.m.

Cumberland vs. Oakcrest vs. Overbrook at Hammonton

6 p.m.

Manasquan at Barnegat

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

11 a.m.

South Jersey at Bennett Center

ICE HOCKEY

2:15 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. West Orange at South Mountain Recreation Arena

7:30 p.m.

Southern vs. Central at Winding River Ice Rink

GIRLS BOWLING

9 a.m.

Snowball Classic at Laurel Lanes

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

2:30 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Donovan Catholic at Ocean County YMCA

