GIRLS BASKETBALL
10 a.m.
Atlantic Christian at Absegami
1 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Saddle River Day
6 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Lower Cape May
BOYS BASKETBALL
11:30 a.m.
Cedar Creek at Mainland
Noon
Camden Academy at Buena
1:30 p.m.
Bridgeton vs. Westampton Tech at Burlington City
2:30 p.m.
Pleasantville at Burlington City
6 p.m.
Holy Spirit at St. Augustine Prep
WRESTLING
9 a.m.
Millville vs. Camden vs. Burlington City at Rancocas Valley
10 a.m.
Cumberland vs. Oakcrest vs. Overbrook at Hammonton
6 p.m.
Manasquan at Barnegat
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
11 a.m.
South Jersey at Bennett Center
ICE HOCKEY
2:15 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. West Orange at South Mountain Recreation Arena
7:30 p.m.
Southern vs. Central at Winding River Ice Rink
GIRLS BOWLING
9 a.m.
Snowball Classic at Laurel Lanes
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
2:30 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Donovan Catholic at Ocean County YMCA
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.