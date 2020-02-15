Wrestling Tournament at EHT

Ocean City’s Nick Sannino came in 1st place in the 285 pounds weight class in the wrestling tournament at Egg Harbor Township School on Friday. Dec. 27, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

GIRLS BASKETBALL

South Jersey Invitational Basketball Tournament Showcase at Eastern

3 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic vs. Cherokee

4 30 p.m.

Middle Twp. vs. Gloucester Catholic

Other games

10 a.m.

Pleasantville at Lindenwold

GCIT at Our Lady of Mercy

11 a.m.

Haddon Heights at Egg Harbor Twp.

BOYS BASKETBALL

12:15 p.m.

Salem Tech at Barnegat

1 p.m.

Pinelands at Shore

WRESTLING

9 a.m.

Ocean City vs. Pinelands vs. Marlboro at Holmdel

Oakcrest vs. Sterling vs. Robbinsville at Shawnee

Barnegat vs. Gateway vs. Pennsauken at Vineland

Buena at Clayton

10 a.m.

Cherry Hill East vs. Lindenwold vs. North Burlington at Middle Twp.

Hammonton vs. Gloucester City vs. Triton at Haddon Twp.

Mainland vs. Highland at Washington Twp.

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

9 a.m.

Pole Vault Invitational at Hunterdon Central

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments