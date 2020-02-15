GIRLS BASKETBALL
South Jersey Invitational Basketball Tournament Showcase at Eastern
3 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic vs. Cherokee
4 30 p.m.
Middle Twp. vs. Gloucester Catholic
Other games
10 a.m.
Pleasantville at Lindenwold
GCIT at Our Lady of Mercy
11 a.m.
Haddon Heights at Egg Harbor Twp.
BOYS BASKETBALL
12:15 p.m.
Salem Tech at Barnegat
1 p.m.
Pinelands at Shore
WRESTLING
9 a.m.
Ocean City vs. Pinelands vs. Marlboro at Holmdel
Oakcrest vs. Sterling vs. Robbinsville at Shawnee
Barnegat vs. Gateway vs. Pennsauken at Vineland
Buena at Clayton
10 a.m.
Cherry Hill East vs. Lindenwold vs. North Burlington at Middle Twp.
Hammonton vs. Gloucester City vs. Triton at Haddon Twp.
Mainland vs. Highland at Washington Twp.
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
9 a.m.
Pole Vault Invitational at Hunterdon Central
