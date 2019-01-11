Marinelli Wrestling Tournament
Buy Now

Art Marinelli Wrestling Tournament, at Egg Harbor Township High School, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

WRESTLING

9 a.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Absegami

Barnegat, Holmdel, New Egypt at Monmouth

10 a.m.

Gateway, Pitman at Lower Cape May

Middle Twp. at Red Bank

Cumberland, Millville, West Deptford at Pennsville Memorial

Lacey Twp., Oakcrest at Vineland

Middletown North, Timber Creek at Southern

Hammonton, Cinnaminson, Deptford at Atlantic City

Pinelands, Donovan Catholic, Toms River East at Point Pleasant Borough

St. Joseph at Mainland

GIRLS BASKETBALL

10 a.m.

Cedar Creek at Oakcrest

11 a.m.

Lindenwold at Pleasantville

Hammonton at Sterling

Ocean Twp. at Pinelands

1 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Delsea

Atlantic City at Audenried Charter

BOYS BASKETBALL

8 a.m.

Shoot Down Caner Classic at St. Augustine Prep

11:30 a.m.

Oakcrest at Highland

Pinelands at Ocean Twp.

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

10 a.m.

Ocean County Swimming Championships at Ocean County YMCA

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

Contact: 609-272-7210

MGitsas@pressofac.com

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments