WRESTLING
9 a.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Absegami
Barnegat, Holmdel, New Egypt at Monmouth
10 a.m.
Gateway, Pitman at Lower Cape May
Middle Twp. at Red Bank
Cumberland, Millville, West Deptford at Pennsville Memorial
Lacey Twp., Oakcrest at Vineland
Middletown North, Timber Creek at Southern
Hammonton, Cinnaminson, Deptford at Atlantic City
Pinelands, Donovan Catholic, Toms River East at Point Pleasant Borough
St. Joseph at Mainland
GIRLS BASKETBALL
10 a.m.
Cedar Creek at Oakcrest
11 a.m.
Lindenwold at Pleasantville
Hammonton at Sterling
Ocean Twp. at Pinelands
1 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Delsea
Atlantic City at Audenried Charter
BOYS BASKETBALL
8 a.m.
Shoot Down Caner Classic at St. Augustine Prep
11:30 a.m.
Oakcrest at Highland
Pinelands at Ocean Twp.
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
10 a.m.
Ocean County Swimming Championships at Ocean County YMCA
