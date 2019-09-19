BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Ocean City at Oakcrest
Lakewood at Barnegat
Bridgeton at Holy Spirit
4 p.m.
Wildwood at Woodstown
Hammonton at Highland
FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Oakcrest at Winslow
Barnegat at Jackson Liberty
Lacey Township at Point Pleasant Borough
Donovan Catholic at Pinelands
Hammonton at Highland
4 p.m.
Clearview at Cumberland
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Pleasantville at Cape May Tech
Barnegat at Lakewood
Highland at Hammonton
4 p.m.
Cumberland at Clearview
Wildwood vs. Woodstown at Maxwell Field
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Absegami
Millville at Oakcrest
Hammonton at Schalick
4p.m.
Egg Harbor Township at Middle Township
Salem at Lower Cape May
Our Lady of Mercy vs. Atlantic City at St. Augustine Prep
VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Pinelands at Oakcrest
Barnegat at Lacey Township
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Cinnaminson
