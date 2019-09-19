Oakcrest vs Middle Township Boys Soccer

Oakcrest vs Middle Township boys soccer. Sept. 16, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Ocean City at Oakcrest

Lakewood at Barnegat

Bridgeton at Holy Spirit

4 p.m.

Wildwood at Woodstown

Hammonton at Highland

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Oakcrest at Winslow

Barnegat at Jackson Liberty

Lacey Township at Point Pleasant Borough

Donovan Catholic at Pinelands

Hammonton at Highland

4 p.m.

Clearview at Cumberland

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Pleasantville at Cape May Tech

Barnegat at Lakewood

Highland at Hammonton

4 p.m.

Cumberland at Clearview

Wildwood vs. Woodstown at Maxwell Field

GIRLS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Absegami

Millville at Oakcrest

Hammonton at Schalick

4p.m.

Egg Harbor Township at Middle Township

Salem at Lower Cape May

Our Lady of Mercy vs. Atlantic City at St. Augustine Prep

VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Pinelands at Oakcrest

Barnegat at Lacey Township

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Cinnaminson

