GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Salem at Wildwood
Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat
5 p.m.
Pinelands at Lacey Twp.
5:30 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Middle Twp.
Pleasantville at Our Lady of Mercy
Salem Tech at Cumberland
Hammonton at Kingsway
Camden Tech at Buena
6 p.m.
Millville at Vineland
St. Joseph at Wildwood Catholic
6:30 p.m.
Jackson Memorial at Southern
7 p.m.
Bridgeton at Egg Harbor Twp.
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Cape May Tech
Vineland at Millville
Kingsway at Hammonton
Southern at Jackson Memorial
6 p.m.
Atlantic City at St. Augustine Prep
6:30 p.m.
Barnegat at Point Pleasant Borough
Lacey Twp. at Pinelands
7 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Bridgeton
Wildwood Catholic at St. Joseph
Salem at Wildwood
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
4 p.m.
Cherokee Throwdown at Cherokee
Southern Shot Put Series at Southern
ICE HOCKEY
Shore Conference Tournament first round
4 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Passaic Tech at Winding River
6 p.m.
Southern vs. Marlboro at Winding River
WRESTLING
6 p.m.
Pinelands at Monmouth
Cedar Creek's Louie Barrios signs with Pace University
Just wanted to thank all the people and coaches who helped me throughout this process💙❗️ but a special shoutout to @Andy_Rondeau_1 @Win_CoachWynn @CoachCGD for believing in me LETS GET STARTED💛#setternation🐕 pic.twitter.com/Sogn4jM8Ps— Louie Barrios (@LouieBarriosIV) February 5, 2020
Mainland's Jake Cook commits to St. Anselm
Mainland's Brayden Pohlman has committed to Kutztown University
Barnegat's Isaiah Gerena commits to Morgan State
I got Sum 2 Prove💯 pic.twitter.com/pw0zAdJ0pl— Isaiah Gerena (@isaiahgerena1) February 1, 2020
St. Augustine's Chandler Bird commits Brigham Young University
St. Augustine's Bryce Eimer commits to James Madison
100% COMMITTED!!!! 🟪👑 @coachgrantcain @JMUCurtCignetti pic.twitter.com/MXB73gSbvE— Bryce Eimer (@bryceeimer12) February 2, 2020
