GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Salem at Wildwood

Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat

5 p.m.

Pinelands at Lacey Twp.

5:30 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Middle Twp.

Pleasantville at Our Lady of Mercy

Salem Tech at Cumberland

Hammonton at Kingsway

Camden Tech at Buena

6 p.m.

Millville at Vineland

St. Joseph at Wildwood Catholic

6:30 p.m.

Jackson Memorial at Southern

7 p.m.

Bridgeton at Egg Harbor Twp.

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Cape May Tech

Vineland at Millville

Kingsway at Hammonton

Southern at Jackson Memorial

6 p.m.

Atlantic City at St. Augustine Prep

6:30 p.m.

Barnegat at Point Pleasant Borough

Lacey Twp. at Pinelands

7 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Bridgeton

Wildwood Catholic at St. Joseph

Salem at Wildwood

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

4 p.m.

Cherokee Throwdown at Cherokee

Southern Shot Put Series at Southern

ICE HOCKEY

Shore Conference Tournament first round

4 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Passaic Tech at Winding River

6 p.m.

Southern vs. Marlboro at Winding River

WRESTLING

6 p.m.

Pinelands at Monmouth

