BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Bridgeton at Egg Harbor Twp.
6:30 p.m.
Pinelands at Point Pleasant Borough
Lacey at Donovan Catholic
Barnegat at Manchester Twp.
Southern at Toms River North
7 p.m.
Absegami at Cedar Creek
GIRLS BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
Donovan Catholic at Lacey
5:15 p.m.
Manchester Twp. at Barnegat
5:30 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Absegami
Egg Harbor Township at Bridgeton
Cape May Tech at St. Joseph
5:45 p.m.
Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands
6:30 p.m.
Toms River North at Southern
BOYS SWIMMING
3:30 p.m.
Ocean City at Millville
at Holly City Family Center
4 p.m.
Mainland at Egg Harbor Township
Vineland at Atlantic City
Cedar Creek at Holy Spirit
Absegami at St. Augustine
5 p.m.
Southern at Brick Twp.
at Neptune Aquatic Center
8:15 p.m.
Barnegat at Point Pleasant Boro.
At YMCA Camp Zehnder
GIRLS SWIMMING
3:30 p.m.
Ocean City at Millville
at Holly City Family Center
4 p.m.
Mainland at Egg Harbor Township
OLMA at Middle Township
at Cape May County Special Services pool
Vineland at Atlantic City
Cedar Creek at Holy Spirit
5 p.m.
Southern at Brick Twp.
at Neptune Aquatic Center
8:15 p.m.
Barnegat at Point Pleasant Boro.
At YMCA Camp Zehnder
COED SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Pleasantville at Lower Cape May
at Von Savage pool
4:30 p.m.
Buena at Oakcrest at Hess School
5:30 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Cape May Tech
at Cape May County Special Services pool
6:15 p.m.
Triton at Cumberland at GCIT
WRESTLING
4:30 p.m.
Barnegat/St. Rose at Shore Reg.
6 p.m.
St. Augustine at Atlantic City
Millville at Absegami
6:30 p.m.
Toms River North at Southern Reg.
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
3:30 p.m.
Southern vs. Toms River North at Ocean Lanes
3:45 p.m.
St. Augustine a Pennsauken Tech
at Laurel Lanes in Maple Shade
4 p.m.
Hammonton at Deptford Township
at Brunswick Zone
OLMA vs. Pennsauken Tech/Cherokee
At Laurel Lanes in Maple Shade
ICE HOCKEY
8 p.m.
Lacey Township at Nottingham at Mercer County Park
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
3:30 p.m.
Atlantic City, Absegami girls, Lower Cape May, Millville, St. Augustine at Atlantic City Armory
4 p.m.
Absegami boys at Bennett Center
5 p.m.
Vineland, Bridgeton at Bennett Center
