BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Bridgeton at Egg Harbor Twp.

6:30 p.m.

Pinelands at Point Pleasant Borough

Lacey at Donovan Catholic

Barnegat at Manchester Twp.

Southern at Toms River North

7 p.m.

Absegami at Cedar Creek

GIRLS BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

Donovan Catholic at Lacey

5:15 p.m.

Manchester Twp. at Barnegat

5:30 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Absegami

Egg Harbor Township at Bridgeton

Cape May Tech at St. Joseph

5:45 p.m.

Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands

6:30 p.m.

Toms River North at Southern

BOYS SWIMMING

3:30 p.m.

Ocean City at Millville

at Holly City Family Center

4 p.m.

Mainland at Egg Harbor Township

Vineland at Atlantic City

Cedar Creek at Holy Spirit

Absegami at St. Augustine

5 p.m.

Southern at Brick Twp.

at Neptune Aquatic Center

8:15 p.m.

Barnegat at Point Pleasant Boro.

At YMCA Camp Zehnder

GIRLS SWIMMING

3:30 p.m.

Ocean City at Millville

at Holly City Family Center

4 p.m.

Mainland at Egg Harbor Township

OLMA at Middle Township

at Cape May County Special Services pool

Vineland at Atlantic City

Cedar Creek at Holy Spirit

5 p.m.

Southern at Brick Twp.

at Neptune Aquatic Center

8:15 p.m.

Barnegat at Point Pleasant Boro.

At YMCA Camp Zehnder

COED SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Pleasantville at Lower Cape May

at Von Savage pool

4:30 p.m.

Buena at Oakcrest at Hess School

5:30 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Cape May Tech

at Cape May County Special Services pool

6:15 p.m.

Triton at Cumberland at GCIT

WRESTLING

4:30 p.m.

Barnegat/St. Rose at Shore Reg.

6 p.m.

St. Augustine at Atlantic City

Millville at Absegami

6:30 p.m.

Toms River North at Southern Reg.

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

3:30 p.m.

Southern vs. Toms River North at Ocean Lanes

3:45 p.m.

St. Augustine a Pennsauken Tech

at Laurel Lanes in Maple Shade

4 p.m.

Hammonton at Deptford Township

at Brunswick Zone

OLMA vs. Pennsauken Tech/Cherokee

At Laurel Lanes in Maple Shade

ICE HOCKEY

8 p.m.

Lacey Township at Nottingham at Mercer County Park

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

3:30 p.m.

Atlantic City, Absegami girls, Lower Cape May, Millville, St. Augustine at Atlantic City Armory

4 p.m.

Absegami boys at Bennett Center

5 p.m.

Vineland, Bridgeton at Bennett Center

Contact: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

