Pinelands Boys Soccer

Pinelands Boys soccer practice. Aug. 26, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Millville

Vineland at Bridgeton

Holy Spirit at Oakcrest

Our Lady of Mercy at St. Joseph

Mainland at Atlantic City

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Middle Twp.

Buena at Lower Cape May

Clearview at Cumberland

6 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Ocean City

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Lower Cape May

Millville at Bridgeton

Cape May Tech at Holy Spirit

Vineland at Cedar Creek

ACIT at Egg Harbor Twp.

Middle Twp. at Mainland

Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic

4 p.m.

Ocean City at Oakcrest

Buena ayt Our Lady of Mercy

Pleasantville at Wildwood Catholic

Cumberland at Clearview

4:15 p.m.

Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Absegami

Bridgeton at Millville

Holy Spirit at Cape May Tech

Atlantic City at St. Augustine Prep

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at ACIT

Mainland at Middle Twp.

Wildwood Catholic at Pleasantville

West Deptford at Vineland

Palmyra at Buena

Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands

GIRLS TENNIS

Shore Conference Tournament

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Holmdel

4 p.m.

Pinelands at Ocean Twp.

4:30 p.m.

Southern at Manalapan

Other games

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Vineland

Bridgeton at Cumberland

Atlantic City at Oakcrest

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

ACIT at Absegami

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Our Lady of Mercy

Oakcrest at Lower Cape May

Middle Twp. at Mainland

Washington twp. at Hammonton

5:30 p.m.

Southern at Brick Twp.

