FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Millville
Vineland at Bridgeton
Holy Spirit at Oakcrest
Our Lady of Mercy at St. Joseph
Mainland at Atlantic City
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Middle Twp.
Buena at Lower Cape May
Clearview at Cumberland
6 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Ocean City
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Lower Cape May
Millville at Bridgeton
Cape May Tech at Holy Spirit
Vineland at Cedar Creek
ACIT at Egg Harbor Twp.
Middle Twp. at Mainland
Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic
4 p.m.
Ocean City at Oakcrest
Buena ayt Our Lady of Mercy
Pleasantville at Wildwood Catholic
Cumberland at Clearview
4:15 p.m.
Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Absegami
Bridgeton at Millville
Holy Spirit at Cape May Tech
Atlantic City at St. Augustine Prep
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at ACIT
Mainland at Middle Twp.
Wildwood Catholic at Pleasantville
West Deptford at Vineland
Palmyra at Buena
Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands
GIRLS TENNIS
Shore Conference Tournament
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Holmdel
4 p.m.
Pinelands at Ocean Twp.
4:30 p.m.
Southern at Manalapan
Other games
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Vineland
Bridgeton at Cumberland
Atlantic City at Oakcrest
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
ACIT at Absegami
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Our Lady of Mercy
Oakcrest at Lower Cape May
Middle Twp. at Mainland
Washington twp. at Hammonton
5:30 p.m.
Southern at Brick Twp.
