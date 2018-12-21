121818_spt_cedarcreek
Lower Cape May Regional's against Cedar Creek's first half of the girls basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Monday Dec 17, 2018.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer/

GIRLS BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Kingsway Regional

5:30 p.m.

Millville at Absegami

Ocean City at Mainland Regional

Bridgeton at Schalick

WRESTLING

2 p.m.

Barnegat at Shore Regional

3 p.m.

Middle Township at Ocean City

6 p.m.

Egg Harbor Township at Brick Memorial

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Oakcrest at Delsea Regional

Millville at Atlantic City

6 p.m.

Buena Regional at Lower Cape May Regional

BOYS ICE HOCKEY

4 p.m.

St. Augustine Prep vs Bishop Eustace, at Flyers Skate Zone

8:30 p.m.

Lacey Township vs Jackson Memorial, at Howell Ice Arena

BOYS SWIMMING

2:30 p.m.

Southern Regional vs Toms River South, at Toms River YMCA

GIRLS SWIMMING

2:30 p.m.

Southern Regional vs Toms River South, at Toms River YMCA

