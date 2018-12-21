GIRLS BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Kingsway Regional
5:30 p.m.
Millville at Absegami
Ocean City at Mainland Regional
Bridgeton at Schalick
WRESTLING
2 p.m.
Barnegat at Shore Regional
3 p.m.
Middle Township at Ocean City
6 p.m.
Egg Harbor Township at Brick Memorial
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Oakcrest at Delsea Regional
Millville at Atlantic City
6 p.m.
Buena Regional at Lower Cape May Regional
BOYS ICE HOCKEY
4 p.m.
St. Augustine Prep vs Bishop Eustace, at Flyers Skate Zone
8:30 p.m.
Lacey Township vs Jackson Memorial, at Howell Ice Arena
BOYS SWIMMING
2:30 p.m.
Southern Regional vs Toms River South, at Toms River YMCA
GIRLS SWIMMING
2:30 p.m.
Southern Regional vs Toms River South, at Toms River YMCA
