BOYS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Cumberland at Millville

Salem Tech at Wildwood

Pinelands at ACIT

5:30 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Wildwood Catholic

Middle Township at Oakcrest

Pleasantville at Buena

King’s Christian at Pilgrim

6 p.m.

Vineland at St. Augustine

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Buena at Pleasantville

King’s Christian at Pilgrim

5:30 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Cape May Tech

Cedar Creek at Our Lady of Mercy

Cumberland at Millville

7 p.m.

Middle Township at ACIT

WRESTLING

6 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Middle Township

6:30 p.m.

Point Pleasant Boro at Lacey Township

GIRLS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Mainland

BOYS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

St. Augustine at Mainland

BOYS BOWLING

3:30 p.m.

Southern vs. Central at Ocean Lanes

4 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. Bishop Eustace at Brunswick Cross Keys Bowling

ICE HOCKEY

6 p.m.

Southern vs. Wall Township at Jersey Shore Arena

