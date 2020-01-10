BOYS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Cumberland at Millville
Salem Tech at Wildwood
Pinelands at ACIT
5:30 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Wildwood Catholic
Middle Township at Oakcrest
Pleasantville at Buena
King’s Christian at Pilgrim
6 p.m.
Vineland at St. Augustine
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Buena at Pleasantville
King’s Christian at Pilgrim
5:30 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Cape May Tech
Cedar Creek at Our Lady of Mercy
Cumberland at Millville
7 p.m.
Middle Township at ACIT
WRESTLING
6 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Middle Township
6:30 p.m.
Point Pleasant Boro at Lacey Township
GIRLS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Mainland
BOYS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
St. Augustine at Mainland
BOYS BOWLING
3:30 p.m.
Southern vs. Central at Ocean Lanes
4 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Bishop Eustace at Brunswick Cross Keys Bowling
ICE HOCKEY
6 p.m.
Southern vs. Wall Township at Jersey Shore Arena
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.