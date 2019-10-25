FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
Cherokee at St. Augustine Prep
Kingsway Regional at Holy Spirit
Pitman at Cumberland Regional
Pleasantville at Buena Regional
Vineland at Washington Twp
Millville at Atlantic City
6:30 p.m.
Wildwood at Robbinsville
7 p.m.
Middle Township at Gloucester City
Southern Regional at St. John Vianney
Lacey Township at Point Borough
Asbury Park at Barnegat
Eastern Regional at Hammonton
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Hammonton at Absegami
Cedar Creek at Highland Regional
Triton at Pleasantville
Sterling at Cumberland
6 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Ocean City
8:30 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic vs. Pilgrim at Stockton University
GIRLS SOCCER
3:30 p.m.
Penns Grove at Cumberland
3:45 p.m.
Wildwood at Cape May Tech
Millville at Egg Harbor Township
OLMA at Camden Tech
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Oakcrest
Palmyra at Buena
6:30 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic vs. Pilgrim at Stockton University
FIELD HOCKEY
S.J. Group II quarterfinals
2 p.m.
(5) Oakcrest at (4) Delsea Regional
(7) Sterling at (2) Pinelands
3 p.m.
(8) Cumberland at (1) West Deptford
(6) Barnegat at (3) Lower Cape May
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Millville at Mainland
Lakewood at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Middle Township
Ocean City at Atlantic City
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Shore Conference Tournament semifinals
5 p.m.
(1) Southern vs. (5) Toms River South at Georgian Court University
4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Pleasantville
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.