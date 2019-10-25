St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game

St. Augustine Prep Holy Spirit during the first half of high school football game at Holy Spirit High School Friday Oct 18, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea

FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

Cherokee at St. Augustine Prep

Kingsway Regional at Holy Spirit

Pitman at Cumberland Regional

Pleasantville at Buena Regional

Vineland at Washington Twp

Millville at Atlantic City

6:30 p.m.

Wildwood at Robbinsville

7 p.m.

Middle Township at Gloucester City

Southern Regional at St. John Vianney

Lacey Township at Point Borough

Asbury Park at Barnegat

Eastern Regional at Hammonton

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Hammonton at Absegami

Cedar Creek at Highland Regional

Triton at Pleasantville

Sterling at Cumberland

6 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Ocean City

8:30 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic vs. Pilgrim at Stockton University

GIRLS SOCCER

3:30 p.m.

Penns Grove at Cumberland

3:45 p.m.

Wildwood at Cape May Tech

Millville at Egg Harbor Township

OLMA at Camden Tech

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Oakcrest

Palmyra at Buena

6:30 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic vs. Pilgrim at Stockton University

FIELD HOCKEY

S.J. Group II quarterfinals

2 p.m.

(5) Oakcrest at (4) Delsea Regional

(7) Sterling at (2) Pinelands

3 p.m.

(8) Cumberland at (1) West Deptford

(6) Barnegat at (3) Lower Cape May

GIRLS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Millville at Mainland

Lakewood at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Middle Township

Ocean City at Atlantic City

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Shore Conference Tournament semifinals

5 p.m.

(1) Southern vs. (5) Toms River South at Georgian Court University

4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Pleasantville

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments