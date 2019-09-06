TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Vineland
Ocean City at Millville
Bridgeton at Atlantic City
Buena Regional at Lower Cape May Regional
Toms River South at Pinelands Regional
4 p.m.
Mainland Regional at Woodstown
Hammonton at Pennsville Memorial
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Middle Township
Pleasantville at Egg Harbor Township
Brick Township at Lacey
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May Regional at Cedar Creek
Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Atlantic County Institute of Technology
Mainland Regional at St. Joseph
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Cedar Creek vs. Ocean City @ Tennessee Ave. Fields, Ocean City
Lower Cape May Regional at Oakcrest
Saint Joseph at Pleasantville
Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Deptford
4 p.m.
Delsea Regional at Egg Harbor Township
Hammonton at Millville
Cumberland Regional at Salem
Buena at Wildwood Catholic
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Ocean City at Cedar Creek
Atlantic City at Millville
Oakcrest at Lower Cape May Regional
Pleasantville at St. Joseph
Bridgeton at Vineland
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Township at Delsea Regional
St. Augustine Prep at Atlantic County Institute of Technology
Cumberland Regional at Hammonton
Penns Grove at Wildwood
Wildwood Catholic at Buena
FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Millville at Atlantic City
Vineland at Ocean City
Manchester Township at Southern Regional
Brick Township at Lacey
Mainland Regional at Bridgeton
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Holy Spirit
Glassboro at Cumberland Regional
St. Joseph at Clayton
FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
Egg Harbor Township at Atlantic City
Ocean City at Lower Cape May Regional
Middle Township vs. Cumberland Regional @ Memorial Field
Cumberland Regional at Middle Township
Overbrook at Mainland Regional
7 p.m.
Oakcrest at Hammonton
Pleasantville at Haddonfield Memorial
Vineland at Williamstown
Nottingham at Southern Regional
Barnegat at Point Pleasant Borough
Buena at Gateway Regional
