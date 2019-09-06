Pleasantvile Salem Football

Pleasantville High School plays the Salem High School football team in the season opener in Pleasantville, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Vineland

Ocean City at Millville

Bridgeton at Atlantic City

Buena Regional at Lower Cape May Regional

Toms River South at Pinelands Regional

4 p.m.

Mainland Regional at Woodstown

Hammonton at Pennsville Memorial

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Middle Township

Pleasantville at Egg Harbor Township

Brick Township at Lacey

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May Regional at Cedar Creek

Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Atlantic County Institute of Technology

Mainland Regional at St. Joseph

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Cedar Creek vs. Ocean City @ Tennessee Ave. Fields, Ocean City

Lower Cape May Regional at Oakcrest

Saint Joseph at Pleasantville

Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Deptford

4 p.m.

Delsea Regional at Egg Harbor Township

Hammonton at Millville

Cumberland Regional at Salem

Buena at Wildwood Catholic

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Ocean City at Cedar Creek

Atlantic City at Millville

Oakcrest at Lower Cape May Regional

Pleasantville at St. Joseph

Bridgeton at Vineland

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Township at Delsea Regional

St. Augustine Prep at Atlantic County Institute of Technology

Cumberland Regional at Hammonton

Penns Grove at Wildwood

Wildwood Catholic at Buena

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Millville at Atlantic City

Vineland at Ocean City

Manchester Township at Southern Regional

Brick Township at Lacey

Mainland Regional at Bridgeton

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Holy Spirit

Glassboro at Cumberland Regional

St. Joseph at Clayton

FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

Egg Harbor Township at Atlantic City

Ocean City at Lower Cape May Regional

Middle Township vs. Cumberland Regional @ Memorial Field

Cumberland Regional at Middle Township

Overbrook at Mainland Regional

7 p.m.

Oakcrest at Hammonton

Pleasantville at Haddonfield Memorial

Vineland at Williamstown

Nottingham at Southern Regional

Barnegat at Point Pleasant Borough

Buena at Gateway Regional

