FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Vineland
Cedar Creek at Holy Spirit
Egg Harbor Township at Bridgeton
Millville at Mainland
Buena Regional at Oakcrest
Lacey Township at Barnegat
St. Joseph at Middle Township
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Lower Cape May Regional
St. Joseph at Middle Township
Wall Township at Southern Regional
Cumberland Regional at Highland Regional
4:15
Hammonton at Clearview
6 p.m.
Atlantic City at Ocean City
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Ocean City at Absegami
Oakcrest at Cedar Creek
Egg Harbor Township vs. Vineland @ Gittone Stadium
Millville at Atlantic County Institute of Technology
Camden Co Tech-Penn at Pleasantville
Bridgeton at Atlantic City
Mainland at Lower Cape May Regional
Lindenwold at Cape May County Tech
Holy Spirit at Buena
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy Academy at St. Joseph
Highland Regional at Cumberland Regional
Wildwood at Pitman
4:15
Clearview Regional at Hammonton
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m
Absegami at Ocean City
Vineland at Egg Harbor Township
Atlantic County Institute of Technology at Millville
Cedar Creek at Oakcrest
Atlantic City at Bridgeton
Lower Cape May Regional at Mainland Regional
Cape May County Tech at Pennsauken Tech
4 p.m.
Middle Township at Cherry Hill East
Cumberland Regional at Highland Regional
Pitman vs. Wildwood @ Maxwell Field, Wildwood
4:15 p.m.
Hammonton at Clearview Regional
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Egg Harbor Township
Middle Township at Cedar Creek
Millville at Atlantic City
Oakcrest at Vineland
Lower Cape May Regional at Pleasantville
Mainland Regional at Bridgeton
Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Buena Regional
Central Regional at Southern Regional
Lacey at Point Pleasant Borough
4 p.m.
Cumberland Regional at Highland Regional
Wildwood at Salem
4:15
Clearview Regional at Hammonton
VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey
Pinelands Regional at Manchester Township
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Cedar Creek
Egg Harbor Township at Atlantic County Institute of Technology
Lower Cape May Regional at Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Saint Joseph at Middle Township
Barnegat at Donovan Catholic
Pleasantville at Mainland Regional
Hammonton at Clearview Regional
5:15 p.m.
Absegami at Gloucester County Institute of Technology
Southern Regional at Central Regional
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.