Mainland Girls Soccer Practice

The Mainland Regional girls soccer team gets some running in during a recent practice. Below, senior forward Meghan Pellegrino. The Mustangs will open their season Wednesday at Vineland. ‘We still have high expectations for this season,’ Pellegrino said. ‘We are young, but we are tough. It’s going to be a challenge, but if we keep working our hardest, we will have a chance.’ A photo gallery from the Mustangs’ practice is attached to this story at HSLive.me.

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Vineland

Cedar Creek at Holy Spirit

Egg Harbor Township at Bridgeton

Millville at Mainland

Buena Regional at Oakcrest

Lacey Township at Barnegat

St. Joseph at Middle Township

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Lower Cape May Regional

St. Joseph at Middle Township

Wall Township at Southern Regional

Cumberland Regional at Highland Regional

4:15

Hammonton at Clearview

6 p.m.

Atlantic City at Ocean City

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Ocean City at Absegami

Oakcrest at Cedar Creek

Egg Harbor Township vs. Vineland @ Gittone Stadium

Millville at Atlantic County Institute of Technology

Camden Co Tech-Penn at Pleasantville

Bridgeton at Atlantic City

Mainland at Lower Cape May Regional

Lindenwold at Cape May County Tech

Holy Spirit at Buena

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy Academy at St. Joseph

Highland Regional at Cumberland Regional

Wildwood at Pitman

4:15

Clearview Regional at Hammonton

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m

Absegami at Ocean City

Vineland at Egg Harbor Township

Atlantic County Institute of Technology at Millville

Cedar Creek at Oakcrest

Atlantic City at Bridgeton

Lower Cape May Regional at Mainland Regional

Cape May County Tech at Pennsauken Tech

4 p.m.

Middle Township at Cherry Hill East

Cumberland Regional at Highland Regional

Pitman vs. Wildwood @ Maxwell Field, Wildwood

4:15 p.m.

Hammonton at Clearview Regional

GIRLS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Egg Harbor Township

Middle Township at Cedar Creek

Millville at Atlantic City

Oakcrest at Vineland

Lower Cape May Regional at Pleasantville

Mainland Regional at Bridgeton

Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Buena Regional

Central Regional at Southern Regional

Lacey at Point Pleasant Borough

4 p.m.

Cumberland Regional at Highland Regional

Wildwood at Salem

4:15

Clearview Regional at Hammonton

VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey

Pinelands Regional at Manchester Township

4 p.m.

Oakcrest at Cedar Creek

Egg Harbor Township at Atlantic County Institute of Technology

Lower Cape May Regional at Our Lady of Mercy Academy

Saint Joseph at Middle Township

Barnegat at Donovan Catholic

Pleasantville at Mainland Regional

Hammonton at Clearview Regional

5:15 p.m.

Absegami at Gloucester County Institute of Technology

Southern Regional at Central Regional

