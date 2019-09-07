Cedar Creek vs Willingboro

CROSS COUNTRY

9 a.m.

Cherokee Challenge at Cherokee H.S.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

9 a.m.

Pleasantville at Eastern

10 a.m.

Moorestown Invitational at Moorestown H.S.

Williamstown Invitational at Williamstown H.S.

FIELD HOCKEY

11 a.m.

Middle Township at Egg Harbor Township

Shore Regional at Ocean City

GIRLS SOCCER

10 a.m.

Long Branch at Barnegat

11 a.m.

Bridgeton at Clayton

FOOTBALL

Noon

Cedar Creek at Salem

Lacey at Steinert

GIRLS TENNIS

8:00

Atlantic City at Stockton Invitational

