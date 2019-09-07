CROSS COUNTRY
9 a.m.
Cherokee Challenge at Cherokee H.S.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
9 a.m.
Pleasantville at Eastern
10 a.m.
Moorestown Invitational at Moorestown H.S.
Williamstown Invitational at Williamstown H.S.
FIELD HOCKEY
11 a.m.
Middle Township at Egg Harbor Township
Shore Regional at Ocean City
GIRLS SOCCER
10 a.m.
Long Branch at Barnegat
11 a.m.
Bridgeton at Clayton
FOOTBALL
Noon
Cedar Creek at Salem
Lacey at Steinert
GIRLS TENNIS
8:00
Atlantic City at Stockton Invitational
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.