GYMANASTICS
4 p.m.
Toms River South at Southern Regional
Manasquan at Barnegat
Donovan Catholic and Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Township
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Ocean City
Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Cedar Creek
Brick Township at Barnegat
Central at Lacey Township
Jackson Liberty at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Millville at Middle Township
Brick Memorial at Southern Regional
FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Mainland
Brick Township at Southern Regional
4 p.m.
Buena at Winslow Township
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Pleasantville at Holy Spirit
Barnegat at Lacey Township
Cape May County Tech at Buena
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek vs. Middle Township at Boyd Street, Memorial Field
St. Joseph at Wildwood Catholic
4:15 p.m.
Southern Regional vs. Brick Memorial at Veterans Memorial Middle School
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Middle Township at Cedar Creek
Holy Spirit at Pleasantville
Lacey Township at Barnegat
Buena at Cape May County Tech
Pinelands at Jackson Liberty
4 p.m.
Brick Memorial at Southern Regional
Wildwood Catholic at St. Joseph
VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at ACIT
5:15 p.m.
Toms River South at Southern Regional
