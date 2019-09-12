Mainland vs Millville Field Hockey

Mainland vs Millville in Field Hockey. Sept. 9, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

GYMANASTICS

4 p.m.

Toms River South at Southern Regional

Manasquan at Barnegat

Donovan Catholic and Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Township

GIRLS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Ocean City

Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Cedar Creek

Brick Township at Barnegat

Central at Lacey Township

Jackson Liberty at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Millville at Middle Township

Brick Memorial at Southern Regional

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Mainland

Brick Township at Southern Regional

4 p.m.

Buena at Winslow Township

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Pleasantville at Holy Spirit

Barnegat at Lacey Township

Cape May County Tech at Buena

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek vs. Middle Township at Boyd Street, Memorial Field

St. Joseph at Wildwood Catholic

4:15 p.m.

Southern Regional vs. Brick Memorial at Veterans Memorial Middle School

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Middle Township at Cedar Creek

Holy Spirit at Pleasantville

Lacey Township at Barnegat

Buena at Cape May County Tech

Pinelands at Jackson Liberty

4 p.m.

Brick Memorial at Southern Regional

Wildwood Catholic at St. Joseph

VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at ACIT

5:15 p.m.

Toms River South at Southern Regional

zspencer@pressofac.com

