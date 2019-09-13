CROSS COUNTRY
3:30 p.m.
Battle at Ocean County Park
GYMNASTICS
4 p.m.
Ocean City vs. Seneca at Jersey Shore Gymnastics
FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Oakcrest at Absegami
Cedar Creek at Mainland
Barnegat at Donovan Catholic
Manchester at Lacey Township
Atlantic City at Winslow Township
4 p.m.
Cumberland at GCIT
Pinelands at Point Pleasant Borough
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Millville
Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Cedar Creek
Oakcrest at Wildwood Catholic
Holy Spirit at Pleasantville
Vineland at Bridgeton
Manchester Township at Barnegat
Pinelands at Lacey Township
Mainland at Atlantic City
4 p.m.
Ocean City at Lower Cape May
Middle Township at Lower Cape May
Cumberland at GCIT
VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Absegami
Oakcrest at Middle Township
Point Pleasant Beach at Barnegat
Jackson Liberty at Lacey Township
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at ACIT
Saint Joseph at Egg Harbor Township
Lower Cape May at Mainland
Oakcrest at Middle Township
Donovan Catholic at Pinelands
5 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Middle Township at Cedar Creek
Egg Harbor Township at Bridgeton
Millville at Atlantic City
Oakcrest at Mainland
Vineland at ACIT
Red Bank at Lacey Township
4 p.m.
Ocean City at Lower Cape May
GCIT at Cumberland
Wildwood at Salem
Barnegat at Keyport
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Bridgeton at Egg Harbor Township
Millville at St. Augustine Prep
Mainland at Oakcrest
Ranney at Barnegat
Lacey Township at Red Bank
Jackson Liberty at Pinelands
St. Joseph at Atlantic City
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek vs. Middle Township at Boyd Street, Memorial Field
Cumberland at GCIT
Wildwood at Middle Township
FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
Mainland at Absegami
Egg Harbor Township at Ocean City
Middle Township vs Wildwood at Memorial Field
St. Joseph at Millville
Bridgeton at Oakcrest
Atlantic City vs. Vineland at Gittone Stadium
Seneca at Cumberland
Eastern at Holy Spirit
6:30 p.m.
Monmouth at Lacey Township
7 p.m.
Riverside at Lower Cape May
Toms River North at Southern Regional
Lakewood at Barnegat
Asbury Park at Pinelands
St. Agustine Prep at Lenape
Hammonton at Timber Creek
