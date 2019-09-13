Atlantic City vs Egg Harbor Township Football

Egg Harbor Township at Atlantic City football. Sept. 6, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

CROSS COUNTRY

3:30 p.m.

Battle at Ocean County Park

GYMNASTICS

4 p.m.

Ocean City vs. Seneca at Jersey Shore Gymnastics

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Oakcrest at Absegami

Cedar Creek at Mainland

Barnegat at Donovan Catholic

Manchester at Lacey Township

Atlantic City at Winslow Township

4 p.m.

Cumberland at GCIT

Pinelands at Point Pleasant Borough

GIRLS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Millville

Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Cedar Creek

Oakcrest at Wildwood Catholic

Holy Spirit at Pleasantville

Vineland at Bridgeton

Manchester Township at Barnegat

Pinelands at Lacey Township

Mainland at Atlantic City

4 p.m.

Ocean City at Lower Cape May

Middle Township at Lower Cape May

Cumberland at GCIT

VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Absegami

Oakcrest at Middle Township

Point Pleasant Beach at Barnegat

Jackson Liberty at Lacey Township

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at ACIT

Saint Joseph at Egg Harbor Township

Lower Cape May at Mainland

Oakcrest at Middle Township

Donovan Catholic at Pinelands

5 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Middle Township at Cedar Creek

Egg Harbor Township at Bridgeton

Millville at Atlantic City

Oakcrest at Mainland

Vineland at ACIT

Red Bank at Lacey Township

4 p.m.

Ocean City at Lower Cape May

GCIT at Cumberland

Wildwood at Salem

Barnegat at Keyport

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Bridgeton at Egg Harbor Township

Millville at St. Augustine Prep

Mainland at Oakcrest

Ranney at Barnegat

Lacey Township at Red Bank

Jackson Liberty at Pinelands

St. Joseph at Atlantic City

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek vs. Middle Township at Boyd Street, Memorial Field

Cumberland at GCIT

Wildwood at Middle Township

FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

Mainland at Absegami

Egg Harbor Township at Ocean City

Middle Township vs Wildwood at Memorial Field

St. Joseph at Millville

Bridgeton at Oakcrest

Atlantic City vs. Vineland at Gittone Stadium

Seneca at Cumberland

Eastern at Holy Spirit

6:30 p.m.

Monmouth at Lacey Township

7 p.m.

Riverside at Lower Cape May

Toms River North at Southern Regional

Lakewood at Barnegat

Asbury Park at Pinelands

St. Agustine Prep at Lenape

Hammonton at Timber Creek

