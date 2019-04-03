040319_spt_ocbb
On April 2nd, at the 6th ave baseball field in Ocean City, St.Augustine’s Hermit’s boys baseball plays the Red Raiders, winning 6-0. OCHS Pitcher #23 McKenna.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

BASEBALL

3:45 p.m.

St. Augustine Prep at Bridgeton

Vineland at ACIT

Pinelands Regional at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Middle Township at Absegami

Cape May Tech at Buena Regional

Cedar Creek at Oakcrest

Timber Creek at Egg Harbor Township

Millville at Atlantic City

Mainland Regional at Ocean City

Pleasantville at St. Joseph

Wildwood Catholic at Holy Spirit

SOFTBALL

3:45 p.m.

Vineland at ACIT

4 p.m.

Absegami at Middle Township

Cape May Tech at Buena Regional

Oakcrest at Cedar Creek

Atlantic City at Millville

Ocean City at Mainland Regional

Holy Spirit at Wildwood Catholic

Manchester at Pinelands Regional

BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF

3:30 p.m.

Mainland Regional at Delsea Regional

3:45 p.m.

Lower Cape May Regional at Holy Spirit

4 p.m.

Absegami vs. Bridgeton at Seaview Golf Course

Egg Harbor Township vs. Ocean City at McCullough’s Emerald Golf Links

Middle Township at Buena Regional

Wildwood vs. Pitman at Pitman Country Club

BOYS GOLF

12:30 p.m.

Wildcat Classic at Sea Oaks Country Club

3:30 p.m.

Cumberland Regional vs. Kingsway Regional at Running Deer Golf Club

4 p.m.

Southern Regional vs. Brick Township, Point Pleasant Borough at Hidden Creek Golf Course

GIRLS GOLF

3:30 p.m.

Cumberland Regional vs. Kingsway Regional at Running Deer Golf Club

Barnegat vs. Wall at Spring Meadow Golf Course

BOYS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Pinelands Regional at Jackson Liberty

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Middle Township

Pennsville Memorial at Millville

Oakcrest at Vineland

St. Augustine Prep at Ocean City

BOYS LACROSSE

3:45 p.m.

Vineland at Lower Cape May Regional

4 p.m.

St. Augustine Prep at Washington Township

GIRLS LACROSSE

3:45 p.m.

Lacey Township at Barnegat

4:15 p.m.

Southern Regional at Brick Township

5:30 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Ocean City

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Saint John Vianney

Lacey Township at Toms River East

4 p.m.

GCIT at Pleasantville

5 p.m.

Southern Regional at Central Regional

