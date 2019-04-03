BASEBALL
3:45 p.m.
St. Augustine Prep at Bridgeton
Vineland at ACIT
Pinelands Regional at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Middle Township at Absegami
Cape May Tech at Buena Regional
Cedar Creek at Oakcrest
Timber Creek at Egg Harbor Township
Millville at Atlantic City
Mainland Regional at Ocean City
Pleasantville at St. Joseph
Wildwood Catholic at Holy Spirit
SOFTBALL
3:45 p.m.
Vineland at ACIT
4 p.m.
Absegami at Middle Township
Cape May Tech at Buena Regional
Oakcrest at Cedar Creek
Atlantic City at Millville
Ocean City at Mainland Regional
Holy Spirit at Wildwood Catholic
Manchester at Pinelands Regional
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Mainland Regional at Delsea Regional
3:45 p.m.
Lower Cape May Regional at Holy Spirit
4 p.m.
Absegami vs. Bridgeton at Seaview Golf Course
Egg Harbor Township vs. Ocean City at McCullough’s Emerald Golf Links
Middle Township at Buena Regional
Wildwood vs. Pitman at Pitman Country Club
BOYS GOLF
12:30 p.m.
Wildcat Classic at Sea Oaks Country Club
3:30 p.m.
Cumberland Regional vs. Kingsway Regional at Running Deer Golf Club
4 p.m.
Southern Regional vs. Brick Township, Point Pleasant Borough at Hidden Creek Golf Course
GIRLS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Cumberland Regional vs. Kingsway Regional at Running Deer Golf Club
Barnegat vs. Wall at Spring Meadow Golf Course
BOYS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Pinelands Regional at Jackson Liberty
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Middle Township
Pennsville Memorial at Millville
Oakcrest at Vineland
St. Augustine Prep at Ocean City
BOYS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Vineland at Lower Cape May Regional
4 p.m.
St. Augustine Prep at Washington Township
GIRLS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Lacey Township at Barnegat
4:15 p.m.
Southern Regional at Brick Township
5:30 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Ocean City
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Saint John Vianney
Lacey Township at Toms River East
4 p.m.
GCIT at Pleasantville
5 p.m.
Southern Regional at Central Regional
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.