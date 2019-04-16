Buena vs. Holy Spirit baseball game

Buena’s Hector Torres #6 slide safely into home plate against Holy Spirit’s Justin Jimenez #27 during high school baseball game at Holy Spirit High School Friday April 12, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer

BASEBALL

3:45 p.m.

Mainland Regional at Lower Cape May Regional

Vineland at Atlantic City

Lacey Township at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Absegami

ACIT at Egg Harbor Township

Middle Township at Pleasantville

Millville at Bridgeton

Ocean City at Moorestown

Jackson Memorial at Southern Regional

Glassboro at Wildwood

Jackson Liberty at Pinelands Regional

Doane Academy at Atlantic Christian

SOFTBALL

2:30 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Buena Regional

3:30 p.m.

Lower Cape May Regional at Mainland Regional

3:45 p.m.

Vineland at Atlantic City

Lakewood at Barnegat

Lacey Township at Jackson Liberty

4 p.m.

Absegami at Cedar Creek

ACIT at Egg Harbor Township

Bridgeton at Millville

Ocean City at Oakcrest

Toms River East at Southern Regional

Triton Regional at Cumberland Regional

St. Joseph at Holy Spirit

Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands Regional

Doane Academy at Atlantic Christian

GOLF

Salem/Cumberland Tournament

at Town & Country Golf Links

Begins at 8:30 a.m.

Other games

3:45 p.m.

Lower Cape May Regional at Wildwood Catholic

4 p.m.

Absegami vs. Ocean City at Great Bay Country Club

Cedar Creek vs. Buena Regional at Renault Winery

Egg Harbor Township vs. Vineland at McCullough’s Emerald Golf Links

BOYS GOLF

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Lacey Township at Cedar Creek Golf Course

4 p.m.

Cape May Tech vs. St. Joseph at Union League National

Atlantic City vs. Mainland Regional at Brigantine Links

GIRLS GOLF

Lacey Township at Toms River East

BOYS LACROSSE

3:45 p.m.

Ocean City at Lower Cape May Regional

4 p.m.

Vineland at Absegami

Cedar Creek at Egg Harbor Township

Mainland Regional at Middle Township

Holy Spirit at Atlantic City

4:15 p.m.

Southern Regional at Toms River North

GIRLS LACROSSE

3:45 p.m.

Lower Cape May Regional at Ocean City

Pinelands Regional at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Township at Cedar Creek

Middle Township at Mainland Regional

Oakcrest at Millville

Central Regional at Southern Regional

Atlantic City at Holy Spirit

Lacey Township at Ocean Township

BOYS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Lacey Township

Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands Regional

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May Regional at Absegami

Buena Regional at Cedar Creek

Egg Harbor Township at Atlantic City

Wildwood Catholic at Middle Township

Ocean City at Millville

Holy Spirit at Oakcrest

Jackson Memorial at Southern Regional

Glassboro at Cumberland Regional

Schalick at Wildwood

Bridgeton at Mainland Regional

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Buena Regional, Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek

Our Lady of Mercy, Oakcrest at Middle Township

Wildwood Catholic at Pleasantville

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Buena Regional, Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek

Middle Township at Oakcrest

Wildwood Catholic at Pleasantville

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Manchester Township at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Burlington City at ACIT

