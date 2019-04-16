BASEBALL
3:45 p.m.
Mainland Regional at Lower Cape May Regional
Vineland at Atlantic City
Lacey Township at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Absegami
ACIT at Egg Harbor Township
Middle Township at Pleasantville
Millville at Bridgeton
Ocean City at Moorestown
Jackson Memorial at Southern Regional
Glassboro at Wildwood
Jackson Liberty at Pinelands Regional
Doane Academy at Atlantic Christian
SOFTBALL
2:30 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Buena Regional
3:30 p.m.
Lower Cape May Regional at Mainland Regional
3:45 p.m.
Vineland at Atlantic City
Lakewood at Barnegat
Lacey Township at Jackson Liberty
4 p.m.
Absegami at Cedar Creek
ACIT at Egg Harbor Township
Bridgeton at Millville
Ocean City at Oakcrest
Toms River East at Southern Regional
Triton Regional at Cumberland Regional
St. Joseph at Holy Spirit
Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands Regional
Doane Academy at Atlantic Christian
GOLF
Salem/Cumberland Tournament
at Town & Country Golf Links
Begins at 8:30 a.m.
Other games
3:45 p.m.
Lower Cape May Regional at Wildwood Catholic
4 p.m.
Absegami vs. Ocean City at Great Bay Country Club
Cedar Creek vs. Buena Regional at Renault Winery
Egg Harbor Township vs. Vineland at McCullough’s Emerald Golf Links
BOYS GOLF
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Lacey Township at Cedar Creek Golf Course
4 p.m.
Cape May Tech vs. St. Joseph at Union League National
Atlantic City vs. Mainland Regional at Brigantine Links
GIRLS GOLF
Lacey Township at Toms River East
BOYS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Ocean City at Lower Cape May Regional
4 p.m.
Vineland at Absegami
Cedar Creek at Egg Harbor Township
Mainland Regional at Middle Township
Holy Spirit at Atlantic City
4:15 p.m.
Southern Regional at Toms River North
GIRLS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Lower Cape May Regional at Ocean City
Pinelands Regional at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Township at Cedar Creek
Middle Township at Mainland Regional
Oakcrest at Millville
Central Regional at Southern Regional
Atlantic City at Holy Spirit
Lacey Township at Ocean Township
BOYS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Lacey Township
Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands Regional
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May Regional at Absegami
Buena Regional at Cedar Creek
Egg Harbor Township at Atlantic City
Wildwood Catholic at Middle Township
Ocean City at Millville
Holy Spirit at Oakcrest
Jackson Memorial at Southern Regional
Glassboro at Cumberland Regional
Schalick at Wildwood
Bridgeton at Mainland Regional
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Buena Regional, Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek
Our Lady of Mercy, Oakcrest at Middle Township
Wildwood Catholic at Pleasantville
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Buena Regional, Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek
Middle Township at Oakcrest
Wildwood Catholic at Pleasantville
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Manchester Township at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Burlington City at ACIT
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.