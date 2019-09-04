Mainland Girls Soccer Practice

Mainland girls soccer practice. Aug. 27, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Winslow Township

Mainland at Bridgeton

Millville at Cedar Creek

Oakcrest at Atlantic City

4:00 p.m.

Delsea at Cumberland

Hammonton at Gloucester Tech

Mater Dei Prep at Barnegat

Lower Cape May at St. Joseph Hammonton

GIRLS TENNIS

3:30 p.m.

Lacey Township at Toms River East

3:45 p.m.

Ocean City at Absegami

Millville at Bridgeton

Pleasantville at Cedar Creek

Atlantic City at Egg Harbor Township

Holy Spirit at Oakcrest

Vineland at Mainland

Delsea at Cumberland

Lakewood at Barnegat

4:00 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Wildwood Catholic

Middle Township vs. Buena at Vineland

Southern at Jackson Liberty

Hammonton vs Glou. Tech at Rowan College

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Seneca at Oakcrest

Pleasantville at Salem County Career and Tech

Mainland at St. Joseph Hammonton

4 p.m.

Absegami at Cinnanminson

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m

Cedar Creek at Millville

Pleasantville at Lower Cape May

Mainland vs. Vineland at Gittone Stadium

4 p.m.

Schalick at Bridgeton

Pleasantville at Lower Cape May

Cumberland at Delsea

Gloucester Tech at Hammonton

Barnegat at Mater Dei Prep

Our Lady of Mercy at Cape May Tech

St. Joseph Hammonton at Holy Spirit

4:15 p.m.

Rancocas Valley at Egg Harbor Township

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Bridgeton at Vineland

Buena at Oakcrest

Atlantic City at Millville

Barnegat at Lakewood

4:00 p.m.

Egg Harbor Township at Highland

St. Augustine Prep at Malvern Prep

Southern at Manalapan

Cumberland at Delsea

Hammonton at Gloucester Tech

Holy Spirit at St. Joseph Hammonton

6:00 p.m.

Mainland vs. Vineland at Gittone Stadium

