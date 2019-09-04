FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Winslow Township
Mainland at Bridgeton
Millville at Cedar Creek
Oakcrest at Atlantic City
4:00 p.m.
Delsea at Cumberland
Hammonton at Gloucester Tech
Mater Dei Prep at Barnegat
Lower Cape May at St. Joseph Hammonton
GIRLS TENNIS
3:30 p.m.
Lacey Township at Toms River East
3:45 p.m.
Ocean City at Absegami
Millville at Bridgeton
Pleasantville at Cedar Creek
Atlantic City at Egg Harbor Township
Holy Spirit at Oakcrest
Vineland at Mainland
Delsea at Cumberland
Lakewood at Barnegat
4:00 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Wildwood Catholic
Middle Township vs. Buena at Vineland
Southern at Jackson Liberty
Hammonton vs Glou. Tech at Rowan College
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Seneca at Oakcrest
Pleasantville at Salem County Career and Tech
Mainland at St. Joseph Hammonton
4 p.m.
Absegami at Cinnanminson
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m
Cedar Creek at Millville
Pleasantville at Lower Cape May
Mainland vs. Vineland at Gittone Stadium
4 p.m.
Schalick at Bridgeton
Pleasantville at Lower Cape May
Cumberland at Delsea
Gloucester Tech at Hammonton
Barnegat at Mater Dei Prep
Our Lady of Mercy at Cape May Tech
St. Joseph Hammonton at Holy Spirit
4:15 p.m.
Rancocas Valley at Egg Harbor Township
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Bridgeton at Vineland
Buena at Oakcrest
Atlantic City at Millville
Barnegat at Lakewood
4:00 p.m.
Egg Harbor Township at Highland
St. Augustine Prep at Malvern Prep
Southern at Manalapan
Cumberland at Delsea
Hammonton at Gloucester Tech
Holy Spirit at St. Joseph Hammonton
6:00 p.m.
Mainland vs. Vineland at Gittone Stadium
