Mainland vs Millville Field Hockey

Mainland Kathryn Melhorn in action during the game against Millville. Sept. 9, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

CROSS COUNTRY

3:45 p.m.

Atlantic City vs. Millville at ACIT

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Mainland at Absegami

Oakcrest at Cedar Creek

Vineland at Egg Harbor Township

Ocean City at Millville

Williamstown at Hammonton

Jackson Liberty at Lacey Township

Pinelands at Manchester Township

Holy Spirit at St. Joseph

Bridgeton at Atlantic City

4 p.m.

Middle Township at Lower Cape May

Our Lady of Mercy at Buena

Triton at Cumberland

Mater Dei Prep at Barnegat

4:15 p.m.

Southern Regional at Toms River East

GIRLS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Bridgeton at Absegami

Cedar Creek vs. Lower Cape May at Freeman Douglas Park

Egg Harbor Township at Millville

Oakcrest at Our Lady of Mercy

Ocean City at Mainland

Buena at Holy Spirit

Lacey Township at Jackson Liberty

Pinelands at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Middle Township

Our Lady of Mercy vs. Oakcrest @ Saint Augustine Prep.

Triton at Cumberland

Wildwood vs. Penns Grove at Fox Park

Williamstown at Hammonton

Buena at Holy Spirit

4:15 p.m.

Southern Regional at Jackson Memorial

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Egg Harbor Township at Cedar Creek

Vineland at Atlantic City

Buena at Cape May County Tech.

4 p.m.

Mainland at Ocean City, Carey TURF Field

Our Lady of Mercy at Atlantic Christian

Cumberland at Triton

Hammonton at Williamstown

Barnegat at Mater Dei Prep

4:30 p.m.

Wildwood at Clayton

6:30 p.m.

Lower Cape May vs. Middle Township at Boyd St. Fields

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Ocean City at Mainland

Vineland vs. Atlantic City at Gittone Stadium

Barnegat at Lakewood

Buena at Oakcrest

Atlantic City vs. Vineland at Gittone Stadium

Cape May County Tech. at Buena

4 p.m.

Middle Township at Lower Cape May

Triton at Cumberland

Williamstown at Hammonton

6 p.m.

Wildwood at Clayton

7 p.m.

Saint Augustine Prep at Egg Harbor Township

VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

LEAP Academy University at Pleasantville

Manchester Township at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Pennsauken, STEM Civics Charter

Our Lady of Mercy at Salem County Career and Technical School

5 p.m.

Hammonton at Mainland

5:15 p.m.

Toms River East at Southern Regional

6:30 p.m.

Lacey Township at Pinelands

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments