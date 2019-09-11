Atlantic City vs. Millville at ACIT
Vineland at Egg Harbor Township
Williamstown at Hammonton
Jackson Liberty at Lacey Township
Pinelands at Manchester Township
Holy Spirit at St. Joseph
Bridgeton at Atlantic City
Middle Township at Lower Cape May
Our Lady of Mercy at Buena
Mater Dei Prep at Barnegat
Southern Regional at Toms River East
Cedar Creek vs. Lower Cape May at Freeman Douglas Park
Egg Harbor Township at Millville
Oakcrest at Our Lady of Mercy
Lacey Township at Jackson Liberty
Wildwood Catholic at Middle Township
Our Lady of Mercy vs. Oakcrest @ Saint Augustine Prep.
Wildwood vs. Penns Grove at Fox Park
Williamstown at Hammonton
Southern Regional at Jackson Memorial
Egg Harbor Township at Cedar Creek
Vineland at Atlantic City
Buena at Cape May County Tech.
Mainland at Ocean City, Carey TURF Field
Our Lady of Mercy at Atlantic Christian
Hammonton at Williamstown
Barnegat at Mater Dei Prep
Lower Cape May vs. Middle Township at Boyd St. Fields
Vineland vs. Atlantic City at Gittone Stadium
Atlantic City vs. Vineland at Gittone Stadium
Cape May County Tech. at Buena
Middle Township at Lower Cape May
Williamstown at Hammonton
Saint Augustine Prep at Egg Harbor Township
LEAP Academy University at Pleasantville
Manchester Township at Barnegat
Lower Cape May at Pennsauken, STEM Civics Charter
Our Lady of Mercy at Salem County Career and Technical School
Toms River East at Southern Regional
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands Volleyball
Pinelands Emillia Savich in action against Cedar Creek in a volleyball match. Sept. 10, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands Volleyball
Pinelands Sharon Benson in action against Cedar Creek in a volleyball match. Sept. 10, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands Volleyball
Pinelands Emma Capriglione had about 12 kills and 10 service points during the game against Cedar Creek. Sept. 10, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands Volleyball
Pinelands Morgan Muller in action during the game against Cedar Creek. Sept. 10, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands Volleyball
Cedar Creek Tiernan James in action during the match against Pinelands. Sept. 10, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands Volleyball
Pinelands Allison Grotts in action against Cedar Creek in a volleyball match. Sept. 10, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands Volleyball
Cedar Creek Riley Lower in action during the match against Pinelands. Sept. 10, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands Volleyball
Cedar Creek Angelina Cox in action during the match against Pinelands. Sept. 10, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands Volleyball
Pinelands Allison Grotts shows emotion after a point against Cedar Creek in a volleyball match. Sept. 10, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands Volleyball
Cedar Creek Angelina Cox in action during the match against Pinelands. Sept. 10, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands Volleyball
Pinelands Allison Grotts in action against Cedar Creek in a volleyball match. Sept. 10, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands Volleyball
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands in volleyball. Sept. 10, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands Volleyball
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands in volleyball. Sept. 10, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands Volleyball
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands in volleyball. Sept. 10, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands Volleyball
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands in volleyball. Sept. 10, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands Volleyball
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands in volleyball. Sept. 10, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands Volleyball
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands in volleyball. Sept. 10, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands Volleyball
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands in volleyball. Sept. 10, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands Volleyball
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands in volleyball. Sept. 10, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands Volleyball
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands in volleyball. Sept. 10, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands Volleyball
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands in volleyball. Sept. 10, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands Volleyball
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands in volleyball. Sept. 10, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands Volleyball
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands in volleyball. Sept. 10, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands Volleyball
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands in volleyball. Sept. 10, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands Volleyball
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands in volleyball. Sept. 10, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands Volleyball
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands in volleyball. Sept. 10, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands Volleyball
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands in volleyball. Sept. 10, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands Volleyball
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands in volleyball. Sept. 10, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands Volleyball
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands in volleyball. Sept. 10, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands Volleyball
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands in volleyball. Sept. 10, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands Volleyball
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands in volleyball. Sept. 10, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands Volleyball
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands in volleyball. Sept. 10, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands Volleyball
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands in volleyball. Sept. 10, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands Volleyball
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands in volleyball. Sept. 10, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands Volleyball
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands in volleyball. Sept. 10, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands Volleyball
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands in volleyball. Sept. 10, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands Volleyball
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands in volleyball. Sept. 10, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands Volleyball
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands in volleyball. Sept. 10, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands Volleyball
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands in volleyball. Sept. 10, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands Volleyball
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands in volleyball. Sept. 10, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands Volleyball
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands in volleyball. Sept. 10, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands Volleyball
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands in volleyball. Sept. 10, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands Volleyball
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands in volleyball. Sept. 10, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands Volleyball
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands in volleyball. Sept. 10, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands Volleyball
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands in volleyball. Sept. 10, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands Volleyball
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands in volleyball. Sept. 10, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands Volleyball
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands in volleyball. Sept. 10, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands Volleyball
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands in volleyball. Sept. 10, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands Volleyball
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands in volleyball. Sept. 10, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands Volleyball
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands in volleyball. Sept. 10, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands Volleyball
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands in volleyball. Sept. 10, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands Volleyball
Cedar Creek vs Pinelands in volleyball. Sept. 10, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Lacey Township at Pinelands
