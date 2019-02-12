GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Absegami
St. Joseph at Pleasantville
Brick Township at Pinelands Regional
5:30 p.m.
Ocean City at Cedar Creek
Egg Harbor Township at Millville
Lower Cape May Regional at Mainland Regional
Middle Township at Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Cumberland Regional at Bridgeton
BOYS BASKETBALL
Shore Conference Tournament First Round
7 p.m.
(19) Pinelands Regional at (14) Jackson Memorial
5 p.m.
Southern Regional at Camden Tech
5:30 p.m.
Oakcrest at Absegami
Middle Township at Buena Regional
Howell at Barnegat
6 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Ocean City
6:30 p.m.
Vineland at St. Augustine Prep
7 p.m.
Mainland Regional at Lower Cape May Regional
Millville at Atlantic City
Cumberland Regional at Bridgeton
GIRLS SWIMMING
S.J. Public A championship
(2) Egg Harbor Township vs. (1) Cherry Hill East at GCIT
S.J Public B championship
6:30 p.m.
(2) Ocean City vs. (1) Moorestown at GCIT
S.J. Public C championship
(2) Middle Township vs. (1) Haddonfield/(4) at GCIT
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
11 a.m.
Varsity Invitational at Monmouth University
