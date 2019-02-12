Mainland Toms River Basketball
Mainland's Taylor Dalzell, 10, drives to the basket Toms River's Brielle Bisogno, 14, during the girls basketball game at Mainland Regional High School, in Linwood, Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Oakcrest at Absegami

St. Joseph at Pleasantville

Brick Township at Pinelands Regional

5:30 p.m.

Ocean City at Cedar Creek

Egg Harbor Township at Millville

Lower Cape May Regional at Mainland Regional

Middle Township at Our Lady of Mercy Academy

Cumberland Regional at Bridgeton

BOYS BASKETBALL

Shore Conference Tournament First Round

7 p.m.

(19) Pinelands Regional at (14) Jackson Memorial

5 p.m.

Southern Regional at Camden Tech

5:30 p.m.

Oakcrest at Absegami

Middle Township at Buena Regional

Howell at Barnegat

6 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Ocean City

6:30 p.m.

Vineland at St. Augustine Prep

7 p.m.

Mainland Regional at Lower Cape May Regional

Millville at Atlantic City

Cumberland Regional at Bridgeton

GIRLS SWIMMING

S.J. Public A championship

(2) Egg Harbor Township vs. (1) Cherry Hill East at GCIT

S.J Public B championship

6:30 p.m.

(2) Ocean City vs. (1) Moorestown at GCIT

S.J. Public C championship

(2) Middle Township vs. (1) Haddonfield/(4) at GCIT

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

11 a.m.

Varsity Invitational at Monmouth University

