Peter Lancetta head coach of St. Augustine football team working out his players on day 1 of phase 1 of the NJSIAA's return of high school sports Monday July 13, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Peter Lancetta head coach of St. Augustine football team working out his players on day 1 of phase 1 of the NJSIAA's return of high school sports Monday July 13, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Peter Lancetta head coach of St. Augustine football team working out his players on day 1 of phase 1 of the NJSIAA's return of high school sports Monday July 13, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Peter Lancetta head coach of St. Augustine football team working out his players on day 1 of phase 1 of the NJSIAA's return of high school sports Monday July 13, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Peter Lancetta head coach of St. Augustine football team working out his players on day 1 of phase 1 of the NJSIAA's return of high school sports Monday July 13, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Peter Lancetta head coach of St. Augustine football team working out his players on day 1 of phase 1 of the NJSIAA’s return of high school sports Monday July 13, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Peter Lancetta head coach of St. Augustine football team working out his players on day 1 of phase 1 of the NJSIAA's return of high school sports Monday July 13, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Peter Lancetta head coach of St. Augustine football team working out his players on day 1 of phase 1 of the NJSIAA's return of high school sports Monday July 13, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Peter Lancetta head coach of St. Augustine football team working out his players on day 1 of phase 1 of the NJSIAA's return of high school sports Monday July 13, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Peter Lancetta head coach of St. Augustine football team working out his players on day 1 of phase 1 of the NJSIAA's return of high school sports Monday July 13, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Peter Lancetta head coach of St. Augustine football team working out his players on day 1 of phase 1 of the NJSIAA's return of high school sports Monday July 13, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Peter Lancetta head coach of St. Augustine football team working out his players on day 1 of phase 1 of the NJSIAA's return of high school sports Monday July 13, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Peter Lancetta head coach of St. Augustine football team working out his players on day 1 of phase 1 of the NJSIAA's return of high school sports Monday July 13, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Peter Lancetta head coach of St. Augustine football team working out his players on day 1 of phase 1 of the NJSIAA's return of high school sports Monday July 13, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Peter Lancetta head coach of St. Augustine football team working out his players on day 1 of phase 1 of the NJSIAA's return of high school sports Monday July 13, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Peter Lancetta head coach of St. Augustine football team working out his players on day 1 of phase 1 of the NJSIAA's return of high school sports Monday July 13, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Peter Lancetta head coach of St. Augustine football team working out his players on day 1 of phase 1 of the NJSIAA's return of high school sports Monday July 13, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Peter Lancetta head coach of St. Augustine football team working out his players on day 1 of phase 1 of the NJSIAA’s return of high school sports Monday July 13, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Peter Lancetta head coach of St. Augustine football team working out his players on day 1 of phase 1 of the NJSIAA's return of high school sports Monday July 13, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Peter Lancetta head coach of St. Augustine football team working out his players on day 1 of phase 1 of the NJSIAA's return of high school sports Monday July 13, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Peter Lancetta head coach of St. Augustine football team working out his players on day 1 of phase 1 of the NJSIAA's return of high school sports Monday July 13, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Peter Lancetta head coach of St. Augustine football team working out his players on day 1 of phase 1 of the NJSIAA's return of high school sports Monday July 13, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — The hardest thing for the St. Augustine Prep football team to forgo Monday morning was the hugs and the high fives.
The Hermits in most cases saw each other for the first time in four months when they gathered for the first day of Phase 1 of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association-approved summer workouts.
St. Augustine has not been in school since March 9 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hermits junior quarterback Austin Leyman said Sunday night was like Christmas Eve.
“We’ve been looking forward to this moment for three months now and missing each other,” Leyman said. “There were definitely times when we would go to high five or fist bump and the coaches would have to stop us. It’s the new normal, so we’re just going to have to get used to it and work through it.”
Overall, the Hermits coaches felt the workout went smoother than anticipated. St. Augustine coach Pete Lancetta admitted he was apprehensive beforehand.
“A lot of planning went into it,” Lancetta said, “but I thought it came off pretty good.”
The NJSIAA governs most New Jersey high school sports. Phase 1 is the first of four phases the NJSIAA designed to guide the activities of high school teams during the summer. Phase 1 lasts two weeks and consists primarily of 90-minute, no-contact workouts.
Phase 2 begins no sooner than July 27, and consists of two-hour workouts and weight room activity. Schools must complete Phase 1 before they can begin Phase 2, under NJSIAA guidelines.
St. Augustine was one of few Press-area schools to begin Phase 1 on Monday. The Cape-Atlantic League executive board of athletic directors recommended that CAL schools not begin Phase 1 until July 27.
St. Augustine will have about 80 football players and 50 soccer players working out in Phase 1. If there is a fall season, the Hermits football team is projected to be one of the state’s best.
“Every school is different,” St. Augustine athletic director Mike Rizzo said. “This was right for St. Augustine.”
On Monday, the Hermits football workout lasted from, 7:30 to 9 a.m. Rizzo, assistant athletic director Tom Broomell and trainer Matt Pineo met the students in their cars as they pulled into the parking lot.
Before the athletes even left their vehicles, Rizzo, Broomell and Pineo took their temperatures with hand-held thermometers.
Anyone with a temperature over 100.4 was not allowed to participate. All Hermits were under the threshold.
Players also had to present paperwork indicating they had not been exposed to the new coronavirus, experienced any symptoms or recently visited any of the 19 states on New Jersey’s travel advisory list.
“People followed the instructions to a T,” Rizzo said. “Everyone had their masks on, paperwork in hand. There was joy in their faces being back at their second home. Everyone wants to follow the guidelines because they’re just happy to be back.”
The Hermits did not use footballs during the workout. Coaches wore masks. The players did not wear them when working out but as soon as they stepped off the field masks were on.
Players lined up for drills five yards apart. Coaches reminded them to social distance even when waiting for water during breaks.
“I look at this as another form of adversity,” senior lineman Jake Ketschek said. “Everyone in the football community is in this together. We’re all going to stay strong and push forward. Whatever happens is going to happen. You can’t change it.”
The emotional benefits of getting together as a team probably outweighed the physical benefits of Monday’s workouts.
“It was great to see the kids,” Lancetta said. “It was weird. We sat them in the bleachers to social distance with their masks on. There wasn’t a lot of socializing. But to see one another and say hello, I thought it was very positive.”
There was also another reason for the Hermits and other schools to start Phase 1. The NJSIAA is allowing teams to work out until Aug. 28. Teams must then take a break until the start of official fall practice on Sept. 14. The football season is currently scheduled to start Oct. 2. Most other fall sports are scheduled to start Oct. 1.
If schools are overwhelmed by or can't safely conduct these Phase 1 workouts, there’s little chance of having a fall season.
After Monday’s workout, the Hermits attitude was a cautious so far so good.
“We need to see what we can do,” Rizzo said. “If we don’t feel it can be managed, it will stop.”
