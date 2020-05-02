The National Federation of State High School Associations wants wrestling to become more gender-neutral as participation by girls continues to grow.

The NFHS wrestling committee announced significant rule changes Tuesday for the 2020-21 wrestling season, including modifications to hair length restrictions and weigh-in protocol.

In a statement from the organization, the revision was “linked to the committee’s focus on inclusion” of boys and girls.

“I think that’s amazing,” said Mainland Regional junior Amirah Giorgianni, who was a first-team Press All-Star this past winter after she placed second at the state tournament in March.

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, which governs most high school sports in the state, allowed girls wrestling for the first time in the 2018-19 season.

It grew in popularity this past winter.

“Girls and boys both deserve the same,” said Giorgianni, 16, of Somers Point. “Girls should get as much credit as boys, and it’s great that people are seeing that and trying to make it more equal.”

The hair length revision (Rule 4-2-1) eliminated a rule that required hair could not “extend below the top of an ordinary shirt collar” and below the earlobes or eyebrows without a hair cover.

This comes 17 months after Buena Regional senior Andrew Johnson was forced to cut his dreadlocks or forfeit a match. Video of the mat-side ultimatum sparked a national controversy.

The requirement for hair covers that exceeded these lengths also was eliminated. Hair coverings will be optional but still will need to be attached to the ear guards.

“I’m all for it,” said Oakcrest coach Mark Prince, who had a wrestler this season with dreadlocks who voluntarily used a cover for comfort and ease.

“Listen, any wrestler that has long hair is going to put their hair up so it doesn’t get in their face. Taking that rule away, I don’t think it changes too much because it’s a nuisance when it’s down when they are wrestling.”

The weigh-in procedure (Rule 4-5-7) requires a legal uniform be worn instead of a “suitable undergarment” during the process. An additional clause prohibited shoes and ear guards during weigh-ins.

This also eliminates gender boundaries. Boys and girls previously had separate weigh-in processes. Now, all wrestlers can weigh-in together.

Southern Regional coach Dan Roy, whose team includes girls, said there is an advantage to have everyone weigh-in together.

But Roy added wearing legal uniforms plus undergarments is added weight and creates an extra step — the routine skin check before a match.

“There is a little disadvantage there,” Roy said. “Now kids are going to have to make sure they are underweight before putting their uniform on and stepping on the scale.

“And the skin checks have to happen before the weigh-ins because you have to go down to your shorts, or underwear. So, obviously, a girl would not be getting skin-checked with a guy. There are pros and cons to it.”

The NFHS also added an unnecessary roughness violation for pulling hair, which could be done accidentally, especially when in the attack position.

“Personally, I don’t really see myself going for hair,” Giorgianni said. “A lot of my opponents have long hair, but it’s pretty much been maintained. I haven’t had any complications, but I could see how hair could be a problem.”

St. Augustine junior Mike Misita expressed concern about the violation, saying it should only be called if the pulling is intentional. Misita, who finished third at the state tournament at 195 pounds this past season and was The Press Wrestler of the Year, said male wrestlers typically don’t have a longer style.

“As long as I don’t grab (hair) by accident and they call an injury timeout and stop the match and make a big deal about it, then I’m fine with it,” said Misita, 17, of Williamstown.

“But if they make it where it is sensitive to touch the hair, then they should get rid of the rule. If hair gets grabbed, yanked or pulled uncomfortably, that’s what it’s going to be. That’s on them for having long hair.”

Roy and Prince discussed a possible revision to the number of weight classes that most coaches anticipated, but the NFHS made no changes there.

Both coaches want fewer weight classes for boys — there are 14 for boys, 11 for girls — for reasons ranging from programs not having enough wrestlers to making teams more competitive and having easier tiebreakers.

For now, though, making the sport more equal for females is a milestone.

“I do like the girls being more involved,” Roy said. “It helps us more because the more people participating in the sport, it will strengthen the sport more.”

Prince agreed.

“Watching the girls at the state tournament this year,” Prince said, “I am very positive of the sport going forward.”

Note: Other new rules include: Rule 8-1-4: a match will now be stopped and restarted if a wrestler commits a fourth stalling violation; Rule 8-2-9: an injured wrestler will charged an injury time-out and applicable points will be award to the opponent if the referee determines a wrestler would have scored if the injury time-out wasn’t requested; Rule 7-3-1: wording was added to avoid penalizing a wrestler twice for the same offense.’

