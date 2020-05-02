The National Federation of State High School Associations wants wrestling to become more gender-neutral as participation by girls continues to grow.
The NFHS wrestling committee announced significant rule changes Tuesday for the 2020-21 wrestling season, including modifications to hair length restrictions and weigh-in protocol.
In a statement from the organization, the revision was “linked to the committee’s focus on inclusion” of boys and girls.
“I think that’s amazing,” said Mainland Regional junior Amirah Giorgianni, who was a first-team Press All-Star this past winter after she placed second at the state tournament in March.
The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, which governs most high school sports in the state, allowed girls wrestling for the first time in the 2018-19 season.
It grew in popularity this past winter.
“Girls and boys both deserve the same,” said Giorgianni, 16, of Somers Point. “Girls should get as much credit as boys, and it’s great that people are seeing that and trying to make it more equal.”
The hair length revision (Rule 4-2-1) eliminated a rule that required hair could not “extend below the top of an ordinary shirt collar” and below the earlobes or eyebrows without a hair cover.
This comes 17 months after Buena Regional senior Andrew Johnson was forced to cut his dreadlocks or forfeit a match. Video of the mat-side ultimatum sparked a national controversy.
The requirement for hair covers that exceeded these lengths also was eliminated. Hair coverings will be optional but still will need to be attached to the ear guards.
“I’m all for it,” said Oakcrest coach Mark Prince, who had a wrestler this season with dreadlocks who voluntarily used a cover for comfort and ease.
“Listen, any wrestler that has long hair is going to put their hair up so it doesn’t get in their face. Taking that rule away, I don’t think it changes too much because it’s a nuisance when it’s down when they are wrestling.”
The weigh-in procedure (Rule 4-5-7) requires a legal uniform be worn instead of a “suitable undergarment” during the process. An additional clause prohibited shoes and ear guards during weigh-ins.
This also eliminates gender boundaries. Boys and girls previously had separate weigh-in processes. Now, all wrestlers can weigh-in together.
Southern Regional coach Dan Roy, whose team includes girls, said there is an advantage to have everyone weigh-in together.
But Roy added wearing legal uniforms plus undergarments is added weight and creates an extra step — the routine skin check before a match.
“There is a little disadvantage there,” Roy said. “Now kids are going to have to make sure they are underweight before putting their uniform on and stepping on the scale.
“And the skin checks have to happen before the weigh-ins because you have to go down to your shorts, or underwear. So, obviously, a girl would not be getting skin-checked with a guy. There are pros and cons to it.”
The NFHS also added an unnecessary roughness violation for pulling hair, which could be done accidentally, especially when in the attack position.
“Personally, I don’t really see myself going for hair,” Giorgianni said. “A lot of my opponents have long hair, but it’s pretty much been maintained. I haven’t had any complications, but I could see how hair could be a problem.”
St. Augustine junior Mike Misita expressed concern about the violation, saying it should only be called if the pulling is intentional. Misita, who finished third at the state tournament at 195 pounds this past season and was The Press Wrestler of the Year, said male wrestlers typically don’t have a longer style.
“As long as I don’t grab (hair) by accident and they call an injury timeout and stop the match and make a big deal about it, then I’m fine with it,” said Misita, 17, of Williamstown.
“But if they make it where it is sensitive to touch the hair, then they should get rid of the rule. If hair gets grabbed, yanked or pulled uncomfortably, that’s what it’s going to be. That’s on them for having long hair.”
Roy and Prince discussed a possible revision to the number of weight classes that most coaches anticipated, but the NFHS made no changes there.
Both coaches want fewer weight classes for boys — there are 14 for boys, 11 for girls — for reasons ranging from programs not having enough wrestlers to making teams more competitive and having easier tiebreakers.
For now, though, making the sport more equal for females is a milestone.
“I do like the girls being more involved,” Roy said. “It helps us more because the more people participating in the sport, it will strengthen the sport more.”
Prince agreed.
“Watching the girls at the state tournament this year,” Prince said, “I am very positive of the sport going forward.”
Note: Other new rules include: Rule 8-1-4: a match will now be stopped and restarted if a wrestler commits a fourth stalling violation; Rule 8-2-9: an injured wrestler will charged an injury time-out and applicable points will be award to the opponent if the referee determines a wrestler would have scored if the injury time-out wasn’t requested; Rule 7-3-1: wording was added to avoid penalizing a wrestler twice for the same offense.’
WRESTLER OF THE YEAR; Mike Misita, St. Augustine Prep
195 POUNDS
The junior captured his third straight District 31 title and second consecutive Region 8 title. Misita placed third at the state tournament in Atlantic City. Last season, he finished eighth at states. Misita led the Hermits to their second straight South Jersey Non-Public A title.
FIRST TEAM
Conor Collins; Southern Reg.
106 POUNDS
The freshman captured the District 29 and Region 8 titles. Collins was one bout away from reaching the podium at states. He finished 36-3.
Hunter Horsey; Oakcrest
113 POUNDS
The sophomore finished second at District 30 and third at Region 8. He qualified for the state tournament for the first time in his career. Horsey finished 37-5.
Jayson Scerbo; Southern Reg.
120 POUNDS
The senior captured the District 29 and Region 8 titles. He plans to wrestle in college. Scerbo finished 25-8.
Matt Brielmeier; Southern Reg.
126 POUNDS
The junior won the District 29 title and finished fourth at Region 8. He qualified for the state tournament for the first time in his career. He finished 28-7.
Brock Zurawski; St. Augustine Prep
132 POUNDS
The freshman captured the District 31 title and finished third at Region 8. Zurawski was one of the five Hermits that advanced to states. He finished 29-7.
Eddie Hummel; Southern Reg.
138 POUNDS
The junior lost in the first round of the state tournament, but won seven straight wrestleback bouts en route to a third-place finish and a spot on the podium. Hummel also captured his second District 29 title and finished second at Region 8. He finished 31-2.
Cael Aretz; Buena Reg.
145 POUNDS
The junior finished second at District 29 and finished sixth at Region 8. He finished 25-10.
Cole Velardi: Southern Reg.
152 POUNDS
The freshman finished third at District 29 and fourth at Region 8. During the team season, he had the winning pin that gave the Rams the South Jersey Group V title. He finished 29-4.
Robert Woodcock; Southern Reg.
160 POUNDS
The senior finished third at states. It was the first time in his career that he placed at the state tournament. Woodcock, who captured the District 29 and Region 8 title as a junior and senior, will continue his wrestling career at the Air Force Academy. He finished 33-2.
George Rhodes; Absegami
170 POUNDS
The freshman captured the District 32 title and finished second at Region 8. He was one of the three Braves that qualified for states. Rhodes finished 32-6.
Nick Marshall; St. Augustine Prep
182 POUNDS
The junior finished third at the District 31 and Region 8 tournaments. He finished 20-8.
Tony Thompson; Buena Reg.
220 POUNDS
The junior finished second at District 29 and third at Region 8. He was the only Press-area wrestler to advance to states at the 220 weight class. Thompson finished 30-3.
JT Cornelius; Southern Reg.
285 POUNDS
The senior finished second at states to reach the podium in Atlantic City. Before this winter, he had never placed at states in his career. Cornelius, who will play football next year at Monmouth University, also finished second this season at the District 29 and Region 8 tournaments. He finished 34-5.
Amirah Giorgianni; Mainland Reg.
180 POUNDS
The junior placed second at the state tournament and captured the South Regional title. Giorgianni, a first-year wrestler, played basketball for years before deciding to try wrestling this winter. Giorgianni, who plans to enter offseason tournaments with the aim at winning a state title next season, also won the Kingsway Invitational in January.
Joelle Klein; Lower Cape May Reg.
215 POUNDS
The senior placed second at the state tournament and captured South Regional title. Klein finished third at states last winter. Klein plans to wrestle in college, but has not made a decision on a school yet. Klein, who also plays football and softball at Lower, won the inaugural Queen of the East tournament Dec. 22.
SECOND TEAM
106 POUNDS
D’Amani Almodovar, St. Augustine
113 POUNDS
Sean Cowan, Absegami
120 POUNDS
Hayden Horsey, Oakcrest
126 POUNDS
David Flippen, Oakcrest
132 POUNDS
Travis Brown, Pinelands Regional
138 POUNDS
Ken Sherman, Holy Spirit
145 POUNDS
Kolin Driscoll, Holy Spirit
152 POUNDS
Gianni Danze, St. Augustine Prep
160 POUNDS
Braydon Castillo, Lower Cape May Regional
170 POUNDS
Alex Giordano, St. Joseph
182 POUNDS
Ben LoParo, Southern Regional
195 POUNDS
Marcus Hebron, Lower Cape May Regional
220 POUNDS
Lloyd Kawei, Hammonton
285 POUNDS
Griffin Jackstadt, Barnegat
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Absegami
Jack Devlin
Tyler Foulke
Isaac Ingram
Quinn McLaughlin
Rodney McNeill Jr.
Corbin Saul
Mikal Taylor
Barnegat
Mason Bayer
Michael DiPianta
Buena Regional
Danny DiGiovacchino
Sammy Drogo
Luke Maxwell
Cumberland Regional
Irving Gandy
Egg Harbor Township
Sean Dever
Jack Schiavo
Hammonton
Max Elton
Ryan Figueroa
Phillip Mahran
Santino Pontarelli
Holy Spirit
Kurt Driscoll
Sal Palmeri
Gavin Paolone
Lacey Township
Jackson Brandt
Vincent Ceglie
Mason Heck
Colin Rolak
Lower Cape May Regional
Christian Campanaro
Sean Connelly
David Tosto
Wesley Tosto
Mainland Regional
Samuel Epstein
Shaquan Henry
Middle Township
Michael Adelizzi
Evan Dugan
Jadan Farrow
David Giulian
Karl Giulian
Alick Killian
Millville
Anthony Romero
Jaydan Wright
Ocean City
Charley Cossaboone
Nick Sannino
Oakcrest
David Flippen
Frank Gabriel
Hogan Horsey
Pinelands Regional
Mason Livio
Gavin Stewart
Southern Regional
Stephen Jennings
Pat Iacoves
St. Augustine Prep
Will Bumbernick
Ryan DeFoney
Alex Marshall
Trey McLeer
Kaden Naame
Jack Slotnick
Dennis Virelli
St. Joseph
Bryan Butkus
Vineland
Gabe Baldosaro
Dave Dutra
