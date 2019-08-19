Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
PHILADELPHIA — Joe Callahan was in familiar surroundings during a joint practice between the Eagles and the Baltimore Ravens at the NovaCare Complex on Monday.
Callahan, an Absecon resident and 2011 Holy Spirit High School graduate, is trying to earn a roster spot with the Ravens one year after participating in training camp with the Eagles.
“I’ve been on a little reunion tour so far this month,” said Callahan, who in the past few years has had stints with Green Bay, New Orleans, Cleveland and Tampa Bay. “I caught up with (former Eagles quarterback) Nick Foles when we were in Jacksonville last week and we also played Green Bay in the preseason.”
Callahan, 26, was out of football last season after being released by the Eagles at the end of the preseason. He signed a futures contract with the Buccaneers in January but was released in March.
He participated in a XFL Summer Showcase workout in Montclair in June, then had a workout with the Ravens in late July. A few days later, backup quarterback Robert Griffin III broke his right hand. Five minutes after the Ravens called, he was in his car headed from Absecon to Baltimore.
“I thought I did pretty well in the XFL Showcase, but you don’t really get much of a chance to show what you can do,” Callahan said. “I considered Baltimore to be a great opportunity.”
Lamar Jackson is Baltimore’s No. 1 quarterback, and rookie Trace McSorley is No. 3 on their depth chart, behind Griffin and ahead of Callahan.
Joining the Ravens also meant reuniting with a former high school coach.
Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman served as Holy Spirit’s volunteer assistant coordinator in the fall of 2008. Roman, who grew up in Ventnor and is a 1990 Holy Spirit graduate, came back to his hometown for a year before joining Jim Harbaugh’s staff at Stanford University.
Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh is Jim’s brother.
Callahan, who was a sophomore in 2008, switched from safety to quarterback midway through that season at Roman’s insistence. He went on to enjoy a tremendous career at Wesley College in Delaware, winning the Gagliardi Trophy, which is Division III’s version of the Heisman Trophy.
“Greg takes full credit for Joe’s career,” John Harbaugh told the team’s website this month.
Actually, the Spartans were a run-oriented team in 2008, relying on freshmen backs Donte Pollock and Nigel Jones. But Callahan made his share of plays. He threw two touchdown passes and ran for one score in Holy Spirit’s 21-20 overtime playoff loss to Immaculata. He completed 5 of 8 passes for 91 yards in a 28-12 Thanksgiving Day win over Atlantic City.
While Baltimore’s offense is obviously much more complex, Callahan said he still sees Roman’s influence in the playcalling.
“Every once in a while, he’ll call a play, and it will trigger a memory from that season,” Callahan said with a smile.
Callahan, 6-foot-1 and 216 pounds, is trying to earn a spot on the Ravens as a backup to starter LaMar Jackson. The Ravens also have rookie Trace McSorley, a sixth-round draft pick out of Penn State.
Callahan enjoyed a good performance during Monday’s joint practice against his former teammates, zipping a TD pass to wide receiver Michael Floyd during goal-line drill while Roman watched.
In two preseason games, he’s completed 5 of 7 passes for 78 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.
“It’s coming along pretty well,” Callahan said. “It took me a little while to get caught up with everything when I first got here, but I’ve been in a few NFL offenses now, so I’m used to it.”
Even one that reminded him of high school.
Notes: Roman, who turned 47 Monday, was unavailable for comment after practice. His mother, Carol Roman, was expected to visit him in Philadelphia to help him celebrate his birthday. ... Eagles tight end Richard Rogers was carted off the field with a left leg injury ... Linebacker Zach Brown and rookie tackle Andre Dillard were treated by athletic trainers. ... Running back Corey Clement’s grandfather Calvin and father, Steven, were at practice.
