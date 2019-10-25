Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
ABSECON — The scoreboard operator at Ed Byrnes Stadium worked extra hard Friday night.
Holy Spirit and Kingsway Regional high schools combined for 11 touchdowns in a wildly entertaining West Jersey Football League Royal Division game in which the Spartans took control late to earn a 47-27 victory.
“That was really a lot of fun,” Holy Spirit quarterback Trevor Cohen said. “Just joking with each other on the sideline and then going out there and scoring points.”
Cohen, a 5-foot-11, 180-pound sophomore, helped the Spartans score most of their points. He threw four touchdown passes, including three to sophomore wide receiver Elijah Steward.
Cohen’s final TD pass proved to be the difference, however.
Holy Spirit led 40-27 when Cohen found senior tight end Owen Gresham in the middle of Kingsway’s defense. Gresham grabbed the ball at about the 20 and sprinted into the end zone for the team’s final TD with 5 minutes, 27 seconds left in regulation.
“It was great to see Owen get into the end zone because he’s such a hard worker,” Holy Spirit coach A.J. Russo said. “He started the year as an offensive lineman, and we converted him to H-back/tight end about two weeks ago.”
Running backs E’lijah Gray and Patrick Smith had a huge impact.
Gray, a 5-9, 190-pound senior, rushed for 148 yards and a TD on 18 carries. Smith, a 5-10, 185-pound junior, ran for 146 yards and a TD on 16 attempts while also adding a 70-yard TD on a kickkoff return.
“It’s a friendly competition between us,” Gray said with a smile. “He would have a big gain, and then I’d try to top it. We do a great job of pushing each other, and we really feed off each other.”
Smith provided perhaps the most exciting TD when he fielded a second-quarter kickoff, dashed up the middle, then veered to the outside en route to his touchdown that produced a roar from the Holy Spirit fans.
It was his second kickoff return for a TD this season.
“The coaches had been telling me to look for an opening in the middle of the field,” Smith said. “As soon as I saw it, I took off.
“It was a lot of fun playing in a game like that. When both of us (Gray and Smith) are on, we’re really hard to stop.
Holy Spirit needed needed those exploits to overcome a spectacular effort by Kingsway running back Alex Odom.
The 6-1, 195-pound senior used impressive balance and speed to rush for 207 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. He also threw a 64-yard TD pass.
“That was a really exciting game,” Russo said. “I felt like I was watching a tennis match with the way I kept turning my head to one side and the other.”
Kingsway — 12 9 6 0 — 27
Holy Spirit — 20 14 6 7 — 47
FIRST QUARTER
HS — Steward 36 pass from Cohen (Newman kick)
HS — Gray 1 run. (Newman kick)
K — Collins 64 pass from Odom. (Kick failed)
K — S Maiers 30 pass from B. Maiers. (Run failed)
HS — Steward 1 pass from Cohen. (Kick failed)
SECOND QUARTER
K — Robichaud 40 field goal.
HS — Smith 18 run. (Newman kick)
K — Odom 64 run. (Pass failed)
HS — Smith 70 kickoff return. (Newman kick)
THIRD QUARTER
K — Odom 65 run. (Kick failed)
HS — Steward 23 pass from Cohen. (Kick failed)
FOURTH QUARTER
HS — Grisham 29 pass from Cohen. (Newman kick)
Records: Kingsway 3-4; Holy Spirit 4-3
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
