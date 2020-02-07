ABSECON — There’s something about playing a rival that brings out the best in the Holy Spirit High School boys basketball team.
Christian Kalinowski scored 16 points and had four assists to lead the Spartans to a 61-47 win over Mainland Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Friday night.
With the win, the Spartans (12-6) took a big step toward clinching a berth in the CAL Tournament. Mainland (15-5) could have clinched the division with a victory.
“This is a big rivalry for us,” Kalinowski said. “We wanted to prove we’re one of the best teams in the CAL.”
Holy Spirit also owns wins this season over another rival, Pleasantville, and another over its biggest rival, Atlantic City.
“We take rivalries very seriously,” Kalinowski said. “These rivalry games are the ones we have to win. These are the ones that count and really show what we’re made of.”
Spartans senior Henry Rovillard complemented Kalinowski with 15 points. Senior center Joe Glenn blocked five shots. Luke Mazur led Mainland with 22.
Fans, including two enthusiastic student sections, filled Spirit’s gym. Mainland is ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11. Holy Spirit had won four of its last five games.
The Spartans couldn’t have started any better Friday.
Jack Cella, Rovillard and Kalinowski each sank 3-pointers in the first three minutes as Spirit built an 18-6 lead.
Mainland got back into the game in the second quarter behind the perimeter shooting of Mazur and Tony Tamanini.
The Mustangs also forced Holy Spirit into turnovers and was able to convert those miscues into baskets. Mazur and Cook each had a pair of steals in the second quarter.
Mainland took a 30-29 lead early in the third quarter on JaQuan Mace’s 3-pointer. But Spirt immediately responded with a 9-0 run to regain the lead.
Glenn scored twice in the lane during that stretch, while Rovillard sank a 3-pointer and a fast-break layup. Kalinowski assisted on three of those baskets.
Still, the Spartans couldn’t shake Mainland.
Twice the Mustangs cut Spirit’s lead to three in the fourth quarter.
Both times, Spirit responded immediately with 3s. Freshman guard Jahmir Smith sank the first one, Kalinowski the second.
“Basketball is a game of runs,” Kalinowski said. “It’s all about how you respond. Honestly, we just responded in a very positive way. I’m gad our taem did and we got the win as a whole team.”
Mainland Regional 9 18 11 9 — 47
Holy Spirit 20 9 14 – 18 — 61
