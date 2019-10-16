Holy Spirit girls varsity four

Members of the Holy Spirit varsity four, from left: Kayla Driscoll, Megan Shober (coxswain), Haley Bramante, Molly Knoff and Claira Fucetola. They were second to Montclair High School in a 25-boat category at the Philadelphia Scholastic Rowing Association City Championships on Sunday.

 Rory Roberts / Provided

Five members of the Holy Spirit High School girls crew team won the women's high school/junior four division Saturday at the Navy Day Regatta on the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia.

The Spartans won the 4,000-meter head race in 15 minutes, 53.64 seconds, winning by more than eight seconds against 21 other high school crews and rowing clubs.

The Holy Spirit crew included stroke Haley Bramante, Mollie Knoff, Taylor Powell, bow Kayla Driscoll and coxswain Julianna Jimenez.

Rumson-Fair Haven was second in 16:02.49 and Gwynedd Mercy was third in 16:27.08.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

Tags

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments