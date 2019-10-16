Five members of the Holy Spirit High School girls crew team won the women's high school/junior four division Saturday at the Navy Day Regatta on the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia.
The Spartans won the 4,000-meter head race in 15 minutes, 53.64 seconds, winning by more than eight seconds against 21 other high school crews and rowing clubs.
The Holy Spirit crew included stroke Haley Bramante, Mollie Knoff, Taylor Powell, bow Kayla Driscoll and coxswain Julianna Jimenez.
Rumson-Fair Haven was second in 16:02.49 and Gwynedd Mercy was third in 16:27.08.
