The Holy Spirit High School girls and the Christian Brothers Academy boys crew teams were the overall winners at the annual Greenhead Sprints high school indoor regatta Saturday in Brigantine.
The event was held at Brigantine North Elementary School.
A total of 210 high school athletes participated, including those from Atlantic City, ACIT, Cedar Creek, Egg Harbor Township, Mainland Regional, Oakcrest, St. Augustine Prep and Vineland.
Each team put together an eight-member crew, including two varsity, two junior varsity, two lightweight and two freshmen rowers. The rowers each raced 2,000 meters on rowing machines. The boat speed of each crew was determined by averaging together the times of the eight rowers.
The Holy Spirit girls crew had an average time of 7 minutes, 54.8 seconds. Mainland was second (8:23.3).
The CBA boys team had an average time of 6:41.7. St. Augustine was second (6:56.3) and Cedar Creek third (7:20.6).
The top three individual finishers in the varsity, junior varsity, lightweight and freshman divisions each won individual medals. Coxswains also rowed.
Paige Ortzman of Mainland was the varsity girls winner in 7:38.1. Taylor Powell of Holy Spirit won for junior varsity (7:32.8), and teammate Haley Bramante won for lightweights (7:46.2). Olivia Bencze of Spirit took the freshman division (7:49.4), and Jasmine Flores of Vineland was the winner among coxswains (9:42.8).
In boys rowing, CBA took first place in each of those five individual categories.
