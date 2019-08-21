PHILADELPHIA — Barring a sudden change of plans, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz will be sitting out Thursday's preseason game against Baltimore at Lincoln Financial Field.
Wentz, who also missed the first two preseason games, likely won't be seeing any game action until the regular-season opener against Washington on Sept. 8.
The last time he played was Dec. 9, 2018, which was a 29-23 loss to Dallas. Wentz threw for 228 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. He was benched for the rest of the season with a stress fracture in his back.
"I'm not really worried about it, to be honest," Wentz said Tuesday. "Every year, coming in, it's always going to be about taking that first hit, no matter if it's three months off, six months, 10 months, 12 months. That first hit wakes you up real quick. Then it's football mode again."
Wentz isn't the only Eagles player who has not played in the preseason.
Coach Doug Pederson has opted to use those games to get lengthy looks at some of the younger/newer players fighting for roster spots. He's counted on practices, especially the joint workouts with the Ravens this week, to gauge the progress of his veterans.
Along with Wentz, projected starters and key role players such as wide receivers DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor; tight end Zach Ertz, running backs Corey Clement and Darren Sproles, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and the entire offensive line have watched from the sidelines.
With Wentz and company not playing again Thursday, here are a few Eagles and a local player to keep an eye on.
1. Ravens quarterback Joe Callahan: Callahan, an Absecon resident and 2011 Holy Spirit High School graduate, is trying to earn a roster spot with the Ravens as a backup to starter Lamar Jackson.
So far this preseason, Callahan has completed 5 of 7 passes for 78 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in two games. He wears No. 2.
"I'm looking forward to it," Callahan said Tuesday. "My parents (Joe and Judy Callahan) came to the joint practices and will be at the game. And I'm sure I'll have a few people from Holy Spirit there."
He signed with the Ravens on Aug. 1 after quarterback Robert Griffin III suffered a broken hand. The Ravens' depth chart also includes rookie Trace McSorley from Penn State.
Callahan has impressed the coaching staff with his ability to grasp the offense and his work ethic.
"He's got a strong arm and works very hard," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Tuesday. "Most of all, Joe hates, I mean absolutely hates, to make mistakes and as a coach you can really appreciate that. And he hasn't made very many of them."
2. Eagles quarterback Josh McCown: McCown came out of retirement to join the Eagles this week.
The 40-year-old has only been with the team a few days, but is already practicing with the second-team offense.
McCown, who is entering his 17th NFL season, probably won't play much but should get a series or two.
"When you've played a lot of football, it doesn't take long to get used to things," McCown said. "It's just a matter of getting acclimated to the system, the calls and the culture."
3. Eagles defensive end Daeshon Hall: Hall has been the Eagles' best defensive lineman during the preseason.
The 6-foot-5, 270-pounder registered two sacks, three hurries and a forced fumble last week at Jacksonville after making six tackles and a sack against Tennessee.
Hall, who joined the Eagles late last season, has an excellent chance to make the regular-season roster as a backup to defensive ends Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett and Vinny Curry. He's fighting with Josh Sweat and Eli Harold for one or two spots.
4. Eagles offensive lineman Brett Toth: Toth also just joined the Eagles.
He signed with the team after spending the last year as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army. The 6-foot-6, 291-pounder was viewed as a top NFL prospect after a standout career at West Point. He became the first Army player to be invited to the Senior Bowl in 2018.
