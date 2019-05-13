Mercer County College sophomore Domenic Boselli was named the Region 19 Baseball Player of the Year on Friday.
Boselli, a 2017 Holy Spirit High School graduate from Ventnor, is leading the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II team with a .439 batting average (83 for 189). He leads the team in doubles (15), triples (6), home runs (12), runs (65) and RBIs (58). He’s boasting a .511 on-base percentage, .772 slugging percentage and a 1.283 OPS.
Boselli and teammate Aaron McLaughlin (Barnegat) were named a first-team all-star for Region 19 and the Garden State Athletic Conference. Boselli was named the GSAC Player of the Year as well.
Mercer (41-14) is ranked 11th in the country and begins Region 19 tournament play at 10 a.m. Friday against Lackawanna.
Anthony Boselli (Holy Spirit), Domenic’s older brother, went 2 for 4 with a solo home run and another run scored in Fairfield’s 8-7 win over Quinnipiac. He drove in a run on a sacrifice fly in a 3-0 win over Quinnipiac. He had a hit, a run and an RBI in a 15-11 loss to Quinnipiac.
Josh Arnold (Ocean City) pitched 3.1 shutout innings in relief, striking out three and earning the decision, in Fairfield’s 8-7 win over Quinnipiac.
Todd Henry (Egg Harbor Township) hit a two-run homer in Delaware State’s 9-7 win over Richmond.
Seamus Brazill (Barnegat) pitched 3.1 scoreless innings in relief, striking out four, in Hofstra’s 11-11 tie with Sacred Heart that lasted 12 innings.
Jared Kacso (Barnegat) got the win, allowing four runs in 6 2/3 innings with three strikeouts, in New Jersey Institute of Technology’s 8-4 win over Florida Gulf Coast.
Andrew Holmes (EHT) doubled and scored in Bloomsburg’s 12-0 win over Mercyhurst in the Pennsylvania States Athletic Conference tournament.
He went 2 for 4 with a double and a run in a 7-1 win over Millersville in the semifinals. He had a hit and a run in a 14-3 win over West Chester in the championship game. Bloomsburg (34-14) advanced to the NCAA Division II tournament and will face Mercyhurst on Thursday in an Atlantic Regional game in Millersville, Pennsylvania.
Felician, which includes senior L.T. Struble (Hammonton) will begin D-II tournament play Thursday against Long Island Post in the East Regional. Southern New Hampshire, which includes junior Nick Artymowicz (Ocean City), will face Assumption in another East Regional game.
Tampa, which includes senior Jack Loefflad (Mainland Regional) is the top seed in the South Regional and will play Spring Hill.
Nick Nutile (Mainland) hit a three-run double in Alvernia’s 6-5 win over Widener in 11 innings to win the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth championship. The Golden Wolves earned an automatic bid to the D-III tournament and will play in a four-team regional at SUNY Cortland beginning Friday. He was named a MAC Commonwealth honorable mention last week.
Arcadia senior Sean Carew (St. Augustine) was named to the MAC Commonwealth second team.
Tyler Norris (Wildwood Catholic) had a hit, a run and an RBI in Cabrini’s 20-5 loss to Gwynedd Mercy in an Atlantic East Conference tournament game. He hit a solo homer and scored another run in a 10-9 loss to Gwynedd Mercy in the title game.
Zach Mason (Southern Regional) pitched two scoreless innings in relief, striking out three, in Misericordia’s 7-6 win over DeSales in the MAC Freedom final to earn an automatic bid to the D-III tournament. Misericordia will play Christopher Newport on Friday.
Steven Hewa (Absegami) went 2 for 3 in Rowan’s 3-1 loss to Swarthmore. Rowan will play in a D-III tournament regional at Salisbury beginning Friday.
In Mount Aloysius’s 14-13 win over Alfred State in an Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference tournament game, Matthew McCourt (St. Augustine) went 3 for 6 with two runs, two RBIs and two stolen bases, and brother Michael McCourt (St. Augustine) pitched the final 2.2 scoreless innings to get the win, striking out two.
Matt Branco (Absegami) had a hit and two runs in Stevens Institute of Technology’s 7-5 win over Utica in an Empire 8 tournament game.
Men’s lacrosse
Ethan Kazmierski (St. Augustine Prep) had an assist and two ground balls in Amherst’s 21-9 win over Elizabethtown in the second round of the Division III tournament. Amherst beat Wesleyan 16-13 to advance to the quarterfinals and will play Tufts on Wednesday.
Eastern freshman Antonio Yeoman (Mainland Regional) and FDU-Florham senior Michael Adragna (Southern Regional) were named to the MAC Freedom first team. FDU-Florham freshman MacGyver Hay (Oakcrest) was named to the second team. Wilkes junior Jack O’Connell (St. Augustine) was named honorable mention.
Women’s lacrosse
Morgon von Schmidt (Southern) had two ground balls in Salisbury’s 16-3 win over Lebanon Valley in the second round of the D-III tournament. The Seagulls (17-3) play Colorado College in the regional semifinal Saturday.
