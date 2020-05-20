Pat D'Arcy has left his mark on the New Jersey wrestling world over the last 10 years.
On Tuesday, Princeton University and its fans took notice.
The Ivy League college named D'Arcy as one of 10 wrestlers for its all-decade team spanning from 2010-19. D'Arcy, a 2015 Holy Spirit High School graduate from Galloway Township, was the Tigers' pick for 133 pounds.
The university held polls on Twitter for the 10 weightclasses that helped in the decision process. D'Arcy appeared on two of the polls, running away with more than 70% of the vote at 133 pounds and coming in second at 125 to Delbarton School grad and current Princeton sophomore Patrick Glory at 125.
D'Arcy wrapped up his career at Princeton this spring. Over the last five years, he went 56-60.
After a strong freshman season in which he went 23-14 at 125 pounds, he qualified for the NCAA Tournament as a sophomore, going 17-16 at 133 pounds. He missed the 2018-19 season recovering from injuries sustained the prior year. This season, he went 4-6.
D'Arcy was the 126-pound state champion at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall with the Spartans in 2015, and also had second- and third-place finishes there. He holds the Cape-Atlantic League record for wins with 156.
